Young Couple Revives Beloved Pub: The New Chapter of Ashley's Peel Arms

Rekindling the Spirit of the Peel Arms: A Young Couple's Mission to Revive a Community Hub

In the quaint village of Ashley, nestled near Market Drayton, a new chapter unfolds for the Peel Arms pub. Louise Beardmore and Alex Alsevski, a vibrant young couple, have taken up the mantle to restore this once-thriving establishment to its former glory. After a period of intermittent operation following the retirement of its previous licensee, Margaret Weaver, in March 2023, the couple is set to reopen the doors of the Peel Arms this month.

A Fresh Start and a Familiar Face

While Alex brings his past experience running a pub in Coventry, this venture marks Louise's first foray into pub management. Yet, she is no stranger to the world of hospitality, having worked behind bars in Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire. With a shared vision and their combined expertise, they are poised to breathe new life into the Peel Arms.

The couple has been hard at work refurbishing the interior and hiring a chef to offer traditional pub food. They envision a welcoming and friendly atmosphere that will serve as a beacon for locals and visitors alike. Their hope is to offer a diverse selection of real ales, alongside hosting events to attract a wide range of customers from the surrounding area.

Restoring the Heart of Ashley

The Peel Arms has long been a cornerstone of Ashley's community. As the village's only public house, its significance extends beyond serving pints and hearty meals. It has been a gathering place for residents to share stories, celebrate milestones, and forge connections.

Over the years, the pub has witnessed generations grow, families expand, and friends reunite. The couple acknowledges this rich history and is committed to preserving the legacy of the Peel Arms. They aim to honor the past while ushering in a new era of camaraderie and communal spirit.

In the coming weeks, the Peel Arms will once again bustle with activity. The clinking of glasses, the hum of conversation, and the aroma of home-cooked meals will fill the air. As the new stewards of this beloved institution, Louise and Alex are eager to welcome patrons old and new, reaffirming the Peel Arms' role as the heart of Ashley's community.

As the doors of the Peel Arms swing open, so too does a new chapter in its storied history. Under the care of Louise and Alex, the pub will reclaim its place as a cherished local institution. The couple's dedication to preserving the spirit of the Peel Arms, while introducing fresh offerings and events, promises an exciting future for the village's only public house.

In restoring the Peel Arms, Louise and Alex are not merely reviving a business; they are rekindling the spirit of community that has long been the pub's hallmark. The echoes of laughter, the sharing of tales, and the creation of new memories will once again resonate within its walls, ensuring the Peel Arms remains a vital part of Ashley's tapestry for generations to come.