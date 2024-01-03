en English
Yoni Bate Sheds Light on Historical Territorial Shifts in Yemen: A Reinterpretation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:36 am EST
Yoni Bate Sheds Light on Historical Territorial Shifts in Yemen: A Reinterpretation

Orientalist and Arab culture specialist, Yoni Bate, recently took to social media to post maps indicating that the territory currently held by the Houthis in Yemen was historically part of the Himyarite Kingdom. An ancient political entity, the Himyarite Kingdom was situated in the southern highlands of Yemen, controlling not only a specific territory but a broader region as well.

Historical Context: The Himyarite Kingdom

The Himyarite Kingdom, a significant player in the region’s history, saw its influence spread far beyond its geographical confines. This ancient kingdom’s territorial claims and control offer a unique perspective on the ongoing territorial disputes in the Middle East and North Africa.

Relevance to Current Geopolitical Landscape

Bate’s post could be interpreted as challenging criticisms of Israel as an ‘artificial entity’ occupying Muslim land. The history of the Himyarite Kingdom and the current areas inhabited by the Houthis highlight the fluid nature of territorial control, underscoring the complexities and inconsistencies inherent in such criticisms.

Yemen: A Historical Crossroad

Yemen’s history is woven with the stories of the ancient kingdoms of Saba and Himyar, and the influences of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. Its role as a crossroads of civilizations and a nexus for trade between eastern and western cultures underscores its historical significance. However, today, it is mired in a civil war and is considered one of the least developed and poorest countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

As Yoni Bate’s post suggests, understanding the past can offer valuable insights into present conflicts and the geopolitical landscape. Historical shifts in territorial control, such as the one involving the Himyarite Kingdom, are a testament to the ever-changing dynamics of power and territory.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

