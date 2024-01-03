en English
International Relations

Yemen’s Hodeida Port Focuses on Single Maritime Window Services

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:32 pm EST
On January 3, 2024, the port city of Hodeida, Yemen, played host to a consequential meeting led by the Caretaker Transport Minister, Abdul Wahab Al-Durrah, with focus on the single maritime window services. These services, which began on January 1, were initiated in response to an International Maritime Organization circular. The meeting saw participation from the heads of the Red Sea Ports Corporation and the General Authority for Maritime Affairs, who took stock of the project’s progress thus far.

Aligning with International Standards

Minister Al-Durrah emphasized the critical need for adherence to international standards when providing services to agents and shipping companies. He shone a spotlight on the ongoing efforts directed towards the project’s effective implementation. He further urged for the completion of integrations with other relevant authorities by January 26, aligning with World Customs Day, indicating that the project signifies a major shift in maritime affairs aligning with global port practices.

Yemen’s Noteworthy Achievement Amidst Challenges

The relentless efforts by Yemen to advance the single maritime window project amidst numerous challenges received applaud from the revolutionary leadership and the Supreme Political Council. The Transport Minister extolled the cooperation of various sectors at Hodeida Port for their efficiency in the reception of ships and unloading of cargo, aiming for a significant upgrade in maritime transport services.

Failure of the UN and Appeal to the Private Sector

Al-Durrah expressed dismay over the UN’s inability to fulfill its reconstruction promises for Hodeida Port under the Stockholm Agreement. This has led to an appeal to the private sector for vital equipment and mechanisms, including gantry cranes and incubators. The meeting also highlighted the need for streamlining port procedures and accelerating the unloading process for goods.

International Relations Transportation Yemen
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

