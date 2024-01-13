en English
Military

US-UK Led Coalition Launches Targeted Strikes Against Houthi Military Capabilities

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:02 pm EST
US-UK Led Coalition Launches Targeted Strikes Against Houthi Military Capabilities

In a recent, deliberate military operation, a coalition force led by the United States and the United Kingdom launched a series of targeted air strikes against Houthi military capabilities in Yemen. These strikes aimed to degrade the Houthi’s ability to carry out further attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, a crucial maritime route for global shipping.

The Operation

The attack, which involved more than 150 munitions, targeted several Houthi assets including command and control nodes, munitions depots, launching systems, production facilities, and air defense radar systems. It’s important to note that this operation was separate from Operation Prosperity Guardian, an international maritime task force designed to defend against previous Houthi attacks. This clarifies the fact that the recent strikes had a more focused objective: to disrupt the Houthi’s military capabilities.

Implications of the Strikes

The operation signals escalating tensions between the United States, its allies, and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement. The strikes have led to concerns about the conflict spreading across the region, with Iran’s allies potentially entering the fray. Furthermore, the United States and its allies issued a joint statement condemning the Houthi actions and warning against further escalation. The strikes have already impacted the Houthi’s ability to attack maritime vessels, leading to concerns about disruptions to global shipping and potential spikes in oil prices.

Response and Retaliation

In response to the strikes, the Houthi movement has threatened a strong reaction. This underscores the seriousness of the situation and the potential for further escalation. The United States has prepared for potential retaliation, launching a follow-up strike against a Houthi target in Yemen. The strike was carried out from the USS Carney and targeted a radar site, posing a threat to maritime traffic.

The military strikes signify a new level of American involvement in the Middle East upheaval. The operation, a response to Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, aimed to disrupt the Houthi’s military capabilities without trying to topple the regime. The strikes were proportionate to the threat and had international support, yet the Houthis have vowed retaliation. This situation sends a strong message to the world, emphasizing the seriousness and direct nature of the operation.

0
Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

