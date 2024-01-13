en English
Military

US, UK, and Allies Launch Operations Against Yemen’s Houthi Rebels

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:59 pm EST
US, UK, and Allies Launch Operations Against Yemen’s Houthi Rebels

In a series of decisive military actions aimed at destabilizing the military capabilities of Yemen’s Houthi rebels, the United States and Britain, along with support from the Netherlands, Australia, Canada, and Bahrain, launched a series of airstrikes targeting Houthi-controlled areas. These actions were carried out in response to the Houthis’ intensified assaults on ‘Israeli-linked ships’ traversing the Red Sea and their threats to retaliate against strikes on their facilities. The military operation was not merely symbolic, but a strategic move aimed at disrupting and degrading the military strength of the Houthis.

Strategic Strikes Against the Houthis

Throughout two consecutive days, the U.S. Navy’s USS Carney launched Tomahawk missiles at a Houthi radar site, targeting over 16 locations controlled by Houthi forces. These included weapons depots, launch sites, air defense radars, command and control nodes, and production facilities. The strikes were part of a broader effort to halt the Houthi group’s attacks on merchant and military vessels in the Red Sea.

Intensifying Military Response

The U.S.-led coalition executed airstrikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen, striking nearly 30 locations with over 150 precision munitions. The intensity of these actions underscored the gravity of the situation, with the military response from the U.S. and U.K. prompted by the Houthis’ attacks on commercial shipping. The strikes resulted in at least five casualties and sent a clear message, with President Biden warning of further strikes if the attacks continued.

Implications of the Operations

The strikes against the Houthis have far-reaching implications, potentially igniting a wider conflict in the Middle East. The U.S. military’s aim to degrade the Houthis’ capabilities involved more than 150 precision-guided munitions, with the U.S. Navy issuing a warning to American vessels to steer clear of the area for the next 72 hours. The strikes were carried out in low-populated areas, predominantly targeting the Houthis’ military infrastructure. However, the conflict in Yemen, which has already claimed over 150,000 lives and created a humanitarian disaster, may be exacerbated by these actions.

Military Yemen
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

