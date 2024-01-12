en English
International Relations

US-UK Airstrikes Target Al Hudaydah: An Escalation in Yemen’s Ongoing Conflict

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:16 am EST
US-UK Airstrikes Target Al Hudaydah: An Escalation in Yemen’s Ongoing Conflict

In a recent military operation, the United States and the United Kingdom have launched airstrikes on targets in Al Hudaydah, Yemen. The smoke rising from the city’s skyline is a stark reminder of the ongoing conflict that continues to ravage this strategic port city on the Red Sea. This operation marks another chapter in Yemen’s ongoing civil war, a conflict that has become a complex tableau of regional and international power dynamics.

A Coordinated Effort

The airstrikes were part of a coordinated effort by the US and UK, aimed at addressing specific threats in the region. The joint operation, which took place overnight on January 11-12, targeted several Al-Houthi sites in Yemen. The Al-Houthis reported that 73 sites were targeted, resulting in the death of six of its members and injuries to five more.

Targets and Impact

The targeted sites included radar systems, drone storage, ballistic missile storage, and cruise missile storage sites. These were located in or near Abs, Sana’a, Al Hudaydah, Hajjah, Ta’izz, Sa’dah, and Zabid. However, the full details of the operation, such as the aftermath and any potential civilian casualties, have not been fully disclosed, leading to growing concerns about the humanitarian impact.

International Attention and Concerns

The incident has once again drawn international attention to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen. The airstrikes have sparked concerns about the potential escalation of violence, which could exacerbate the already dire situation for Yemen’s civilian population. Amidst the backdrop of years of fighting, the international community has called for restraint and a renewed focus on diplomatic solutions to end the conflict.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

