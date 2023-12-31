US Navy Thwarts Houthi Attack in Red Sea: A Show of Strength and Dedication

The US Navy has successfully neutralized an attack by Yemen-based Houthi fighters in the southern Red Sea, sinking three out of four small boats targeting a cargo ship. This intervention underscores the US military’s commitment to maintaining safety and freedom of navigation in crucial maritime regions.

A Clash on the Waves

Four boats belonging to the Houthi rebels launched an assault on a container ship, prompting the US Navy to intervene. The naval force was able to sink three of the attacking vessels, thwarting the attack. The vessel under attack was left undamaged, and no injuries were reported among US personnel. The Houthi group, engaged in an ongoing conflict in Yemen, has yet to comment on the incident.

(Read Also: Middle East Conflict Disrupts Global Shipping: New Zealand Among Affected Economies)

Operation Prosperity Guardian

In response to the repeated Houthi attacks on international shipping, the US naval forces in the Middle East have launched Operation Prosperity Guardian. This initiative aims to counter these attacks and safeguard shipping in the region. According to Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, the top commander of US naval forces in the Middle East, the Houthis have shown no signs of ending their attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, despite this international maritime mission.

(Read Also: Security Concerns Prompt Container Ships to Divert from Red Sea, Suez Canal Routes)

Global Implications and Response

The southern Red Sea is a critical route for international shipping and trade, making the disruption of maritime traffic in the area by the Houthis a matter of global concern. Several nations, including the US, France, and the UK, have joined the international maritime mission to protect vessels in this vital waterway. Since the launch of Operation Prosperity Guardian, 1,200 merchant ships have traveled through the region without being hit by drone or missile strikes. Despite the ongoing attacks, shipping companies have resumed using the route through the strait, and commerce continues to flow.

Read More