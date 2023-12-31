en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

US Navy Thwarts Houthi Attack in Red Sea: A Show of Strength and Dedication

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:30 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 9:48 am EST
US Navy Thwarts Houthi Attack in Red Sea: A Show of Strength and Dedication

The US Navy has successfully neutralized an attack by Yemen-based Houthi fighters in the southern Red Sea, sinking three out of four small boats targeting a cargo ship. This intervention underscores the US military’s commitment to maintaining safety and freedom of navigation in crucial maritime regions.

A Clash on the Waves

Four boats belonging to the Houthi rebels launched an assault on a container ship, prompting the US Navy to intervene. The naval force was able to sink three of the attacking vessels, thwarting the attack. The vessel under attack was left undamaged, and no injuries were reported among US personnel. The Houthi group, engaged in an ongoing conflict in Yemen, has yet to comment on the incident.

(Read Also: Middle East Conflict Disrupts Global Shipping: New Zealand Among Affected Economies)

Operation Prosperity Guardian

In response to the repeated Houthi attacks on international shipping, the US naval forces in the Middle East have launched Operation Prosperity Guardian. This initiative aims to counter these attacks and safeguard shipping in the region. According to Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, the top commander of US naval forces in the Middle East, the Houthis have shown no signs of ending their attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, despite this international maritime mission.

(Read Also: Security Concerns Prompt Container Ships to Divert from Red Sea, Suez Canal Routes)

Global Implications and Response

The southern Red Sea is a critical route for international shipping and trade, making the disruption of maritime traffic in the area by the Houthis a matter of global concern. Several nations, including the US, France, and the UK, have joined the international maritime mission to protect vessels in this vital waterway. Since the launch of Operation Prosperity Guardian, 1,200 merchant ships have traveled through the region without being hit by drone or missile strikes. Despite the ongoing attacks, shipping companies have resumed using the route through the strait, and commerce continues to flow.

Read More

0
Military Yemen
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Veteran Suicides: Mark Kershaw's 'Tribal' Sheds Light on a Hidden Tragedy

By Saboor Bayat

IDF Releases Video of Military Operations in Gaza and Lebanon

By Shivani Chauhan

North Korea's New Year Resolution: Military Preparedness and a Nuclear Threat

By Waqas Arain

Suspected Jihadist Attacks in Niger Claim Eleven Lives Amid Relative Calm

By Salman Akhtar

Maersk Vessel Attacked in Red Sea: Houthi Militants Disrupt Global Tra ...
@Iran · 1 hour
Maersk Vessel Attacked in Red Sea: Houthi Militants Disrupt Global Tra ...
heart comment 0
Belgorod Faces Potential Missile Threat Amid Regional Tensions

By Safak Costu

Belgorod Faces Potential Missile Threat Amid Regional Tensions
Ukraine Dismisses Russian Claims Amid Ongoing Hostilities

By BNN Correspondents

Ukraine Dismisses Russian Claims Amid Ongoing Hostilities
Pakistan’s Security Forces Intensify Counter-Terrorism Operations Amidst Rising Threats

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Pakistan's Security Forces Intensify Counter-Terrorism Operations Amidst Rising Threats
Expired Tear Gas Shells Worth Rs181 Million Found in Punjab Police Stock: New Purchase Raises Questions

By Mazhar Abbas

Expired Tear Gas Shells Worth Rs181 Million Found in Punjab Police Stock: New Purchase Raises Questions
Latest Headlines
World News
Unexpected Joy: Teen Discovers Pregnancy Hours Before Giving Birth
6 mins
Unexpected Joy: Teen Discovers Pregnancy Hours Before Giving Birth
Rising Political Tensions in India Ahead of 2024 Elections
7 mins
Rising Political Tensions in India Ahead of 2024 Elections
Virginia Socialite Eleanor Hoppe Makes Second Attempt for Pre-Trial Release Amid Serious Allegations
8 mins
Virginia Socialite Eleanor Hoppe Makes Second Attempt for Pre-Trial Release Amid Serious Allegations
A Demographic Shift: U.S. Birth Trends Show Rise in Older Mothers and Southern Teen Moms
9 mins
A Demographic Shift: U.S. Birth Trends Show Rise in Older Mothers and Southern Teen Moms
Putin’s New Year Address: A Shift from War Rhetoric to Unity
14 mins
Putin’s New Year Address: A Shift from War Rhetoric to Unity
NFL's Diversity Dilemma: The Uphill Battle for Coaches of Color
16 mins
NFL's Diversity Dilemma: The Uphill Battle for Coaches of Color
Wake Up Naturally: The Science and Benefits of Sunrise Alarm Clocks
16 mins
Wake Up Naturally: The Science and Benefits of Sunrise Alarm Clocks
Kalonzo Musyoka's New Year Message: A Call for Hope and Unity Amid Economic Challenges
17 mins
Kalonzo Musyoka's New Year Message: A Call for Hope and Unity Amid Economic Challenges
Decoding Phlegm Color: Insights into Health and Environmental Impact
17 mins
Decoding Phlegm Color: Insights into Health and Environmental Impact
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
39 mins
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
2 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
2 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
3 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
3 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
3 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
4 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app