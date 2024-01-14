en English
Military

US Launches Follow-up Strike to Degrade Houthi Military Capabilities

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
In a recent development, the United States executed a follow-up military strike against Houthi targets in Yemen, aiming to disrupt and degrade the Houthi military capabilities. The decision was made after initial strikes were deemed insufficient, following weeks of Houthi attacks that disrupted shipping and damaged vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Military Operation Details

The operation saw the deployment of over 150 precision-guided munitions, including Tomahawk missiles, targeting more than 60 locations across Houthi-controlled regions in Yemen. The aim was clear: to debilitate the Houthi’s ability to continue their maritime offenses. Despite their confidence in the operation’s success, U.S. officials are aware and wary of potential retaliatory measures.

Houthi’s Response

In retaliation, Yemen’s Houthi rebels conducted a military drill involving live firing of tanks, artillery, drones, and other weapons against targets bearing Israeli flags. Expressing readiness to combat ‘American and Zionist’ enemies, Houthi commanders have starkly emphasized the escalating tensions.

Effectiveness of The Strikes

Despite the significant military action, the US and British strikes on Houthi-controlled sites have reportedly left most of the Iran-backed rebel group’s ability to target maritime traffic in the Red Sea largely intact. According to estimates, the strikes managed to degrade only about 20 to 30 percent of the Houthi’s offensive capabilities, with the majority remaining hidden and out of danger. This has led to several of the world’s largest shippers bypassing the waterway and opting to sail around Africa, causing disruption in global trade. The strikes, which focused on the Houthis’ command and control nodes, munition depots, launching systems, production facilities, and air defense radar systems, resulted in at least five fatalities and six injuries, prompting the Houthis to vow retaliation.

Military Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

