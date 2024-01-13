en English
Yemen

US and UK Launch Operation to Disrupt Houthi Military Capabilities

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:04 pm EST
In a decisive move against the Houthi group, the United States and Britain have launched a military operation in Yemen. This strategic maneuver comes in the wake of the Houthi rebel’s unprecedented attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The operation, aimed at disrupting and degrading Houthi military capabilities, has sent ripples across the geopolitical landscape.

Strategic Operation, Not a ‘Signaling Exercise’

The operation, involving airstrikes on nearly 30 locations in Houthi-controlled areas, marks the first on Yemeni territory since 2016. The strikes employed more than 150 precision munitions against over 60 targets. The targeted sites included command and control nodes, munitions depots, launching systems, production facilities, and air defense radar systems. The intent was clear – to disrupt and degrade Houthi military capabilities and deter future attacks on vessels in the region.

Implications for the Houthi Forces

The strikes could significantly impact the Houthi forces’ ability to engage in hostilities. The destruction of their command and control nodes, munitions depots, and air defense radar systems could substantially weaken their operational capabilities. However, the success of the operation or the specific tactics used remains undisclosed, leaving the exact impact on Houthi forces uncertain.

Repercussions on the Global Stage

The operation’s ripple effects extend far beyond Yemen’s borders. The strikes have not only disrupted Houthi military capabilities but also sent a clear message to the Houthi and Iranian-backed groups. The situation has the potential to worsen the fragile truce between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, which could rekindle conflict with the internationally recognized Yemeni government. The international community has expressed growing alarm over the threat to critical waterways, an issue that this operation seeks to address.

The operation was a deliberate action with a clear strategic objective. It was not a mere show of strength but a calculated move to disrupt and degrade the Houthi group’s military capabilities. The operation’s ripple effects on the region’s power dynamics and the global stage are yet to fully unfold.

Yemen
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

