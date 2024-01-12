en English
International Relations

US and UK Forces Strike Houthi Targets in Yemen to Safeguard Global Trade

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:45 am EST
In a major coordinated military operation, the U.S. and U.K. forces, with backing from several other nations, launched airstrikes against Houthi rebel targets in Yemen. This decisive action was triggered by the Houthi’s persistent attacks on ships navigating the Red Sea, a critical artery of global trade. Over 60 targets nestled within 16 Houthi militant territories were struck by more than 100 precision-guided munitions, resulting in casualties.

Red Sea: The Lifeline Under Threat

Piloting the Red Sea’s strategic waterways, international maritime vessels have found themselves under increasing threat from the Houthi rebels. The Houthi, known formally as Ansar Allah, emerged in the 1990s advocating for the rights of the Zaydi Shiite Islam branch. They seized control of large swathes of northern Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa, in 2014. These actions have resulted in widespread violations of international humanitarian law, according to Human Rights Watch. Despite lacking international recognition as Yemen’s official government, the Houthis wield control over critical regions, including the strategic Bab el Mandeb Strait.

Global Implications of Houthi Threats

These seaborne threats have far-reaching implications, given that the Red Sea ferries approximately 15% of seaborne trade and 12% of global oil trade. The airstrikes were a reaction to these escalating threats to international commerce. The military response was bolstered by the participation of multiple nations, including Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands.

Retaliation and Future Consequences

Despite the targeted airstrikes and the stern warning to cease attacks on international maritime vessels, the Houthis have vowed to continue their attacks in the Red Sea. In a defiant response, they denied posing any threat to international navigation, claiming their targets were Israeli vessels or those destined for Israeli ports. The U.S. continues to emphasize the Red Sea’s importance for global trade and warns of further action to safeguard international commerce.

International Relations Military Yemen
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

