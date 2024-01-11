UNSC Votes to Condemn Houthi Attacks in the Red Sea, Calls for Immediate Cessation

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has taken a decisive step forward in efforts to maintain international peace and security, particularly in key maritime trade routes affected by non-state actors. The UNSC has voted in favor of a resolution that demands an immediate cessation of attacks in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, reflecting a strong international consensus on the need to protect global commerce and regional stability.

UNSC Condemns Disruption of Maritime Commerce

The resolution, which was adopted on Wednesday, is legally binding and calls for the immediate release of the first ship attacked by the Houthis. These attacks have significantly hindered global trade and stirred fears around potential broader conflict in the region. The international community, with eyes keenly trained on nations with strategic interests in the region, has been vigilantly monitoring the situation.

Response to Houthi Attacks

The resolution received support from 11 members of the UNSC, with Russia, China, Algeria, and Mozambique abstaining from the vote. It not only condemns the Houthi attacks but also demands the immediate and unconditional release of the crew members of a Japanese-operated ship held hostage by the militants. The U.S. and U.K. forces reported a new attack involving drones and missiles, all of which were successfully intercepted and neutralized.

Addressing the Root Cause

The resolution also underscores the need to address the root causes of the conflict, including regional tensions and the disruption of maritime security. The connection between the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the Houthi attacks was discussed, indicating a deep-seated complexity in the region’s geopolitical landscape. The resolution ends with a call for the respect of navigational rights and freedoms, the cessation of any arms provision to the Houthis, and support for the UN-led peace process to end Yemen’s long-standing civil conflict.