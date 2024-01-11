en English
International Affairs

UNSC Passes Resolution to Curb Houthi Attacks in Red Sea, Protecting Global Trade

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:45 pm EST
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has adopted a resolution demanding an immediate cessation of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on ships in the strategic Red Sea corridor. The move comes following recent escalations that have threatened global commerce and regional security. The Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, has been embroiled in a protracted conflict in Yemen, resulting in one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises.

Impact on International Shipping and Security

Houthi attacks on maritime vessels have disrupted international shipping, leading to detours that have had a significant impact on global trade. The Red Sea is a key waterway for international navigation, and any disruptions due to conflict can have substantial implications for global trade and energy supplies. The resolution also calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the crew and ship held hostage by the Houthis.

Resolution Details and International Response

The resolution condemns at least two dozen attacks and demands the immediate release of a Japanese-operated cargo ship seized by the Houthis. It affirms the importance of respecting navigational rights and freedoms for merchant and commercial vessels. Furthermore, it condemns arms dealings with the rebels and calls for increased cooperation to prevent further attacks. The resolution received 11 votes in favor, with Russia, Algeria, China, and Sierra Leone abstaining, citing concerns about regional tensions and the omission of causal links to the conflict in Gaza.

Looking Towards a Peaceful Resolution

The UNSC’s resolution aims to prevent further hostilities and protect the safety of international maritime navigation in the area. It also calls for the Houthis to engage in UN-led peace talks and to cease any military advances that could exacerbate tensions in the region. The international community has shown increasing concern over the stability of the Red Sea corridor and is urging all parties involved in the Yemen conflict to seek a peaceful resolution.

International Affairs Yemen
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

