en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

UNICEF’s Humanitarian Initiatives: A Beacon of Hope for Yemen’s Raymah Province

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:15 pm EST
UNICEF’s Humanitarian Initiatives: A Beacon of Hope for Yemen’s Raymah Province

A pivotal meeting convened in the heart of Raymah province, a region notably underserved and poor within Yemen’s borders. The assembly was led by the province’s Deputy Governor, Muhammad Murad, and brought together key players, including the Deputy Resident Representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Luciano Calestini, and Hilal Al-Haddad, the Director of the Supreme Council for the Administration and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation’s branch in Raymah. Representatives from local water, health, agriculture, and education offices also participated in the deliberations.

Unveiling UNICEF’s Initiatives

The meeting’s core focus was a detailed discussion of UNICEF’s plans and programs for the current year. The initiatives are designed to amplify government efforts to enhance services across different sectors. The urgency of these plans is fueled by the ongoing conflict and blockades that have engendered a severe humanitarian crisis and given rise to pressing needs.

Raymah’s Humanitarian Needs

Al-Haddad presented a comprehensive outline of the province’s requirements for humanitarian aid, essential services, and sustainable relief projects. He emphasized the necessity of maximizing the impact of the support provided by UNICEF. The conversation underscored the importance of addressing the critical needs of the province’s citizens, grappling with the repercussions of the ongoing conflict.

UNICEF’s Pledge to Raymah

Recognizing the province’s challenges, Calestini applauded the local authority and the Humanitarian Affairs Council for their indispensable assistance in facilitating UNICEF’s project implementations. He reaffirmed UNICEF’s commitment to rolling out projects in health, education, water, and sanitation throughout the year. The goal is to alleviate the hardships faced by the citizens, who are grappling with not only the conflict’s devastating effects but also the intensified crisis due to climate change and an increase in vaccine-preventable diseases like measles.

0
Human Rights International Relations Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
9 mins ago
Piper-Kohl Kelly: The Miracle Child Who Defied Medical Odds
Piper-Kohl Kelly, A Miracle Child Defying medical odds, five-year-old Piper-Kohl Kelly, who underwent prenatal surgery to correct spina bifida, is now walking and even running. Piper-Kohl, named after the surgeon who performed her life-altering operation, Dr. Thomas Kohl, has been a beacon of hope and a testament to the strength of the human spirit. From
Piper-Kohl Kelly: The Miracle Child Who Defied Medical Odds
Massachusetts Police Investigation into ‘Gender Queer’ Book Sparks Controversy
48 mins ago
Massachusetts Police Investigation into ‘Gender Queer’ Book Sparks Controversy
Avdeevka in Crosshairs: The Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine's Donetsk Region
1 hour ago
Avdeevka in Crosshairs: The Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine's Donetsk Region
Human Rights Watch Calls for Global Ban on Autonomous Weapons Following UN Resolution
21 mins ago
Human Rights Watch Calls for Global Ban on Autonomous Weapons Following UN Resolution
Maggie Rawlins: A Runway Icon Transformed into a Humanitarian Hero
43 mins ago
Maggie Rawlins: A Runway Icon Transformed into a Humanitarian Hero
Mystery Surrounds Death of Syrian Refugee in Turkish Deportation Center
48 mins ago
Mystery Surrounds Death of Syrian Refugee in Turkish Deportation Center
Latest Headlines
World News
South Dakota Republicans Shift Child Care Responsibility to Parents, Private Sector
42 seconds
South Dakota Republicans Shift Child Care Responsibility to Parents, Private Sector
Cris Cyborg Claims Kayla Harrison Declined Fight Offer
47 seconds
Cris Cyborg Claims Kayla Harrison Declined Fight Offer
Hunter Renfrow: From Two-Star Prospect to NFL Player
54 seconds
Hunter Renfrow: From Two-Star Prospect to NFL Player
TAP Launches to Democratize NIL Benefits for College Athletes
1 min
TAP Launches to Democratize NIL Benefits for College Athletes
Santa Clarita 2024: New Amenities and a Calendar Packed with Events
1 min
Santa Clarita 2024: New Amenities and a Calendar Packed with Events
Kamille: From NWA Champion to WWE's Radar?
2 mins
Kamille: From NWA Champion to WWE's Radar?
Offaly Football Team Triumphs Over Laois: A Riveting Start to the O'Byrne Cup
2 mins
Offaly Football Team Triumphs Over Laois: A Riveting Start to the O'Byrne Cup
NASCAR 2024 Season Revolutionized: 20-Minute Practice Sessions Introduced
2 mins
NASCAR 2024 Season Revolutionized: 20-Minute Practice Sessions Introduced
UNC Pembroke Wrestling Triumphs Over Newberry: A Season of Success
3 mins
UNC Pembroke Wrestling Triumphs Over Newberry: A Season of Success
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
48 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app