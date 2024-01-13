en English
Military

U.S. Strikes on Houthi Forces: A Strategic Move or a Spark for Escalation?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:23 pm EST
U.S. Strikes on Houthi Forces: A Strategic Move or a Spark for Escalation?

The U.S. military operation aimed at obstructing the military prowess of Yemen’s Houthi forces signifies more than a mere power demonstration; it is a strategic move intended to inflict actual damage and degrade the capabilities of the Houthi group. The Houthi group, also known as Ansar Allah, is a Yemeni rebel group entrenched in the Yemeni Civil War, facing off against the Yemeni government and a Saudi Arabia-led coalition.

Escalating Conflict: Houthi Disruptions and International Response

The Houthi forces are accused of disrupting international shipping and drawing U.S. military strikes in an attempt to establish themselves as the legitimate rulers of Yemen. U.S. and its allies have attacked dozens of Houthi targets, including a radar site, sparking threats of retaliation from the Houthi forces. Despite Houthi claims that their missile and drone attacks in the Red Sea were designed to target Israeli-affiliated shipping, U.S. officials assert that the strikes were not intended to widen the war in Gaza. The United States has warned of further strikes if the Houthi campaign continues. Houthi actions targeting commercial shipping have raised international concerns about potential inflation and supply chain disruption.

International Reaction and Potential Impact

Response to the U.S. military strikes has been mixed, with Russia calling an emergency Security Council meeting, Oman denouncing the strikes, and Saudi Arabia expressing grave concern. A Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Iran-backed Houthi rebels for nearly a decade, and the recent military strikes risk reversing political progress in the region. The U.S. and U.K. military response may, however, lead Iran to disengage the Houthis from continuing Red Sea attacks, potentially exercising restraint.

Strategic Strikes and Potential Consequences

The U.S. and U.K. launched deadly strikes against Houthi rebels, hitting 73 sites and killing at least five people. The strikes aimed to weaken the Houthis’ ability to target commercial vessels. However, the strikes may have inadvertently elevated the status of the battle-tested militant group. Despite the Saudi-led bombing campaign, the Houthi movement has grown stronger, ruling large areas of Yemen, including the capital and the strategic Red Sea port of Hodeida. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated that the aim of the strikes was to disrupt and degrade the Houthi’s capabilities, but analysts doubt it will serve as a deterrent due to the group’s nimble and hardened nature.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

