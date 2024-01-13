U.S. and U.K. Launch Strikes to Degrade Houthi Military Capabilities

In a strategic move aimed at disrupting and degrading Houthi military capabilities, the United States and the United Kingdom have launched a series of airstrikes against the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen. The operation, targeting 60 locations including radar sites and a military base in Sanaa, signifies a shift from previous signaling exercises, seeking a significant impact on Houthi forces embroiled in the ongoing conflict in Yemen since 2014.

A Retaliatory Strike

The retaliatory strikes were triggered by Houthi attacks on international cargo ships and U.S. warships in the Red Sea. The U.S. Navy issued a warning to American-flagged vessels to steer clear of areas around Yemen for the subsequent 72 hours. The operation employed over 100 precision-guided munitions, further underscoring its intent to disrupt Houthi military capabilities.

Operation Prosperity Guardian

Framed as Operation Prosperity Guardian, the joint military effort was followed up by the U.S. Treasury Department imposing sanctions on two firms accused of shipping Iranian commodities on behalf of the Houthi rebels. The operation led to the safe passage of at least 1,500 vessels through the Bab el Mandeb Strait. The U.N. Security Council supported the action, adopting a resolution calling on the Houthis to halt their attacks immediately.

Consequences and Implications

Despite the substantial degradation of Houthi capabilities, experts warn that the retaliatory strikes may not deter further Houthi attacks. Such a scenario could potentially escalate tensions in the region, leading to further disruptions in global shipping routes, supply chain disruption, and inflationary pressures. Moreover, the Houthi movement has threatened a powerful response, raising concerns about an escalating conflict and a deepening humanitarian crisis in Yemen.