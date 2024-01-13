en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

U.S. and U.K. Launch Strikes to Degrade Houthi Military Capabilities

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:05 pm EST
U.S. and U.K. Launch Strikes to Degrade Houthi Military Capabilities

In a strategic move aimed at disrupting and degrading Houthi military capabilities, the United States and the United Kingdom have launched a series of airstrikes against the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen. The operation, targeting 60 locations including radar sites and a military base in Sanaa, signifies a shift from previous signaling exercises, seeking a significant impact on Houthi forces embroiled in the ongoing conflict in Yemen since 2014.

A Retaliatory Strike

The retaliatory strikes were triggered by Houthi attacks on international cargo ships and U.S. warships in the Red Sea. The U.S. Navy issued a warning to American-flagged vessels to steer clear of areas around Yemen for the subsequent 72 hours. The operation employed over 100 precision-guided munitions, further underscoring its intent to disrupt Houthi military capabilities.

Operation Prosperity Guardian

Framed as Operation Prosperity Guardian, the joint military effort was followed up by the U.S. Treasury Department imposing sanctions on two firms accused of shipping Iranian commodities on behalf of the Houthi rebels. The operation led to the safe passage of at least 1,500 vessels through the Bab el Mandeb Strait. The U.N. Security Council supported the action, adopting a resolution calling on the Houthis to halt their attacks immediately.

Consequences and Implications

Despite the substantial degradation of Houthi capabilities, experts warn that the retaliatory strikes may not deter further Houthi attacks. Such a scenario could potentially escalate tensions in the region, leading to further disruptions in global shipping routes, supply chain disruption, and inflationary pressures. Moreover, the Houthi movement has threatened a powerful response, raising concerns about an escalating conflict and a deepening humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

0
Military Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
16 mins ago
A Glimpse into Ukraine's Maritime Struggles: Vice Admiral Neizhpapa Shares Experiences
In the midst of the Russian annexation of Crimea, Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, opens up about his experiences since 2014. He shared his sentiments on former colleagues who stayed in Sevastopol, calling them traitors and expressing his estrangement from them. Maritime Struggles and Symbolic Artifacts Neizhpapa’s office in Odesa is
A Glimpse into Ukraine's Maritime Struggles: Vice Admiral Neizhpapa Shares Experiences
Guide to the Significant Aircraft of the United States Navy: From Fighters to Surveillance
48 mins ago
Guide to the Significant Aircraft of the United States Navy: From Fighters to Surveillance
Operation Jaywick: The Audacious Raid and the Legacy of Ronald 'Taffy' Morris
1 hour ago
Operation Jaywick: The Audacious Raid and the Legacy of Ronald 'Taffy' Morris
Igor Strelkov Forecasts Shift in Military Mobilization Strategy
23 mins ago
Igor Strelkov Forecasts Shift in Military Mobilization Strategy
UK Pledges $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine: Largest Annual Commitment Since Russian Invasion
47 mins ago
UK Pledges $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine: Largest Annual Commitment Since Russian Invasion
US Military Strikes Houthi-Controlled Site in Yemen: An Escalation Amid Rising Tensions
47 mins ago
US Military Strikes Houthi-Controlled Site in Yemen: An Escalation Amid Rising Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwanese Voters Rebuff China's Unification Efforts: Grant Ruling Party Third Consecutive Presidential Term
43 seconds
Taiwanese Voters Rebuff China's Unification Efforts: Grant Ruling Party Third Consecutive Presidential Term
Trailblazing Transgender Woman, Rebecca Tallon De Havilland, Hosts New Irish TV Show 'Second Chances'
55 seconds
Trailblazing Transgender Woman, Rebecca Tallon De Havilland, Hosts New Irish TV Show 'Second Chances'
NFL Wild Card Predictions: A Tale of Favorites, Showdowns, and Weather Challenges
1 min
NFL Wild Card Predictions: A Tale of Favorites, Showdowns, and Weather Challenges
Kieran O'Hara: A Rising Star in Manchester United Trains with Ireland's Senior Team
2 mins
Kieran O'Hara: A Rising Star in Manchester United Trains with Ireland's Senior Team
Male Cosmetic Enhancements on the Rise: Botox and Beyond
2 mins
Male Cosmetic Enhancements on the Rise: Botox and Beyond
Joel Farabee's Overtime Heroics Lead Philadelphia Flyers to Victory Against Minnesota Wild
2 mins
Joel Farabee's Overtime Heroics Lead Philadelphia Flyers to Victory Against Minnesota Wild
Sania Mirza's Triumphant Return: A Testament to Resilience and WTA's Support
2 mins
Sania Mirza's Triumphant Return: A Testament to Resilience and WTA's Support
San Mateo County Board of Supervisors Announces New Leadership
2 mins
San Mateo County Board of Supervisors Announces New Leadership
Kampala's Transformation: KCCA's Sweeping Development Initiatives
3 mins
Kampala's Transformation: KCCA's Sweeping Development Initiatives
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app