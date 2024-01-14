en English
Military

U.S. and British Forces Conduct Airstrikes, Targeting Houthi Positions in Yemen

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:54 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 11:54 am EST
U.S. and British Forces Conduct Airstrikes, Targeting Houthi Positions in Yemen

In a decisive move to disrupt and degrade Houthi military capabilities, the United States, alongside British forces, executed a series of precision-guided airstrikes on strategic Houthi targets in Yemen. This second wave of strikes follows an initial round of airstrikes, reflecting a firm stance against Houthi aggression that has been disrupting international shipping lanes and causing considerable damage to vessels.

Targeted Strikes to Debilitate Houthi Military Strength

Over 150 precision-guided munitions, including Tomahawk missiles, were deployed against Houthi command and control nodes, munitions depots, launching systems, and production facilities. This operation was not merely a show of force or a signaling exercise, but a deliberate and calculated action to destabilize the military capacity of the Houthi forces.

International Support and Retaliation for Houthi Attacks

The U.S.-led airstrikes received international backing through the United Nations Security Council, underlining the global concern over Houthi aggression. In retaliation to the Houthi attacks that have been disrupting shipping and damaging vessels, the U.S. and British militaries carried out dozens of strikes. While these airstrikes may not bring an end to the conflict, they send a strong message to the Houthi leadership and their Iranian backers.

Additional Sanctions Unveiled

In a further measure to stymie the Houthi forces and their Iranian supporters, the U.S. unveiled new sanctions targeted at commodity shipments funding the Houthis. These sanctions, combined with the airstrikes, aim to weaken the Houthi’s military and economic strength, thereby mitigating their ability to further disrupt international peace and security.

Military Yemen
