Military

Strategic Military Operation Targets Houthi Military Capabilities

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:55 am EST
US and British forces have conducted a calculated strike on Houthi targets in Yemen, aimed at obstructing the militants’ ability to harass and attack maritime vessels. The strike, which utilized Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles, was not a mere warning, but a strategic operation with substantial military objectives. The operation was a response to repeated Houthi attempts to disrupt international shipping routes, with 28 such incidents recorded since November 19, 2023.

Ongoing Offensive Against Houthi Capabilities

The military operation was separate from Operation Prosperity Guardian, a defensive coalition involving over 20 countries. It targeted a radar site and 28 other Houthi locations associated with drone and missile attacks, marking a significant escalation in the international response to Houthi aggression.

President Biden labeled the strikes as a ‘success’ and confirmed the US’s readiness to respond if the Houthis continue their ‘outrageous behavior’. The strikes have reportedly diminished the Houthis’ ability to execute large-scale attacks, although US officials are bracing for potential retaliation.

Impact and Implications of the Strike

The initial assessment post-strike indicates a considerable degradation in Houthi capabilities. Over 150 precision-guided munitions were deployed against Houthi targets, leading to optimism among US and British officials about the operation’s success. However, they also cautioned about potential retaliatory actions from the Houthis.

In addition, new sanctions have been imposed targeting commodity shipments that finance the Houthis and their Iranian sponsors. This move further underscores the international community’s resolve to check the Houthi threat in the region.

Challenges and Future Prospects

Despite the perceived success of the airstrikes, the Houthi militia still retains a significant chunk of its offensive capabilities. While the operation managed to damage or destroy about 20 to 30 percent of the Houthis’ offensive capability, the militants have managed to retain about three-quarters of their capacity to launch missiles and drones.

Finding Houthi targets has proven to be a daunting task, as intelligence agencies have not devoted substantial resources to tracking Houthi air defenses, command hubs, and munitions depots. The situation underscores the complexities of dealing with a versatile and mobile adversary such as the Houthis. As the world watches, the future course of action against the Houthi threat remains a subject of intense discussion among global power centers.

Military Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

