Yemen

Strategic Military Operation Targets Houthi Capabilities Amid Yemen Conflict

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:12 pm EST
Strategic Military Operation Targets Houthi Capabilities Amid Yemen Conflict

A strategic military operation targeting Houthi military capabilities was recently carried out, shaking the ongoing conflict in Yemen. The operation, not merely a signaling exercise, aims to disrupt and degrade Houthi forces’ operations, impacting their effectiveness.

Houthi Rebels and the Ongoing Conflict

The Houthi rebels, based in Yemen, have been locked in hostilities with a Saudi-led coalition since 2015. This coalition comprises various Arab states seeking to restore the internationally recognized Yemeni government to power, ousted by the Houthis from the capital, Sanaa. This enduring conflict has led to a significant humanitarian crisis in Yemen, often exacerbated by such military operations.

US Retaliatory Strikes

The United States launched retaliatory strikes against Houthi militants, aiming at radar sites associated with drone and missile attacks. The strikes have reportedly degraded the Houthis’ ability to launch large-scale attacks. President Joe Biden labeled the strikes a ‘success,’ vowing to continue responding if the Houthis persist with their ‘outrageous behavior.’

Impact on Global Trade and Potential Retaliation

The strikes were a retaliation for disrupting shipping and damaging vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. More than 150 munitions were used in the operation, as the US and Britain aimed to degrade the Houthis’ ability to launch further attacks. Both nations believe the strikes have significantly damaged Houthi capabilities, but they also anticipate potential retaliation.

The operation’s details, such as the specific targets hit, the forces involved, or the immediate impact on Houthi capabilities, were not provided in the content. However, the operation’s intent is clear – to degrade Houthi capabilities built up with Iranian backing, defend the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, and support swift military intervention.

Yemen
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

