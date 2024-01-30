Sonangol Denies Association with Vessel Attacked in Gulf of Aden

Angola's national oil company, Sonangol, has officially denied any association with the vessel Marlin Luanda, which was attacked by Houthi fighters in the Gulf of Aden. Despite initial reports by Angolan media outlets suggesting a link between the vessel and Sonangol, the company clarified that the Marlin Luanda is not part of its fleet. The tanker sustained damage from a missile strike attributed to the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen and was reportedly on fire for several hours.

Denial of Connection

The company's denial comes in response to widespread speculation following the attack on the Marlin Luanda. Sonangol emphasized that the vessel is not part of their fleet and that they have taken preventive measures to avoid such incidents with their own vessels. The missile strike on the Marlin Luanda, which the Houthi's claimed as a retaliation against "American-British aggression," raised questions about the security of maritime trade routes, particularly in key areas like the Gulf of Aden.

True Ownership of the Vessel

The Marlin Luanda, contrary to initial reports, is actually operated by a Singapore-based commodity trader, Trafigura, and is registered under the flag of the Marshall Islands. Trafigura, a major supplier of diesel to Angola and a shareholder in Puma Energy, which controls petrol stations in the country, has yet to comment on the incident. The clarification by Sonangol aims to distance the Angolan oil company from the controversial incident and the political implications that come with it.

Rising Concerns Over Maritime Security

The attack on the Marlin Luanda has raised international concerns over maritime security in the region. The Gulf of Aden, a key trade route through which 12% of the world's exports pass, has been a hotspot for such attacks. As such, the incident underscores the growing need for enhanced maritime security measures to ensure the safety of vessels and the continuity of global trade.