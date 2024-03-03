Revolutionizing Agriculture in Yemen: FSRRP's Battle Against Climate Change

Climate change in Yemen is hitting hard, stressing the vital agriculture sector with erratic weather, rising temperatures, and droughts. This worsens the existing food crisis, leaving millions hungry. In Hodeidah Governorate, climate change has delivered a double blow to agriculture, with intense floods ravaging farmlands and scorching heatwaves decimating crops across Al-Sukhnah and Al-Mansouriyah districts. This devastating combination has further exacerbated the already dire food insecurity situation in the region.

Funded and supported by the World Bank

The United Nations Development Programme's Food Security Response and Resilience Project (FSRRP) is responding to the crisis by contributing to protecting and restoring agricultural lands to improve food security in the area. FSRRP is implemented in partnership with the Social Fund for Development (SFD) and the Public Works Project (PWP) to build agricultural climate resilience and improve household food security and basic economic recovery. SFD carries out several interventions in Hodeidah as part of the FSRRP project: constructing water reservoirs to facilitate complementary irrigation and to provide water to livestock, as well as irrigation spillways to regulate and improve rainwater irrigation, ultimately contributing to improved livelihoods and food security.

Empowering Women Farmers

"The construction of spillways has had a huge impact on farmers. They prevent soil erosion caused by torrential rains that used to wash away both crops and soil," says Salamah Youssef, a farmer and local resident of Sanif Al-Monasarah, Al-Mansouriyah District. "The project also preserved farmlands and improved irrigation," adds the 35-year-old mother of five. She explains that land degradation and soil erosion had left her unable to grow anything at all. "I had resorted to collecting firewood and selling it for a meagre profit, barely enough to provide one meal a day for my children," says Salamah. Things are different today. "I feel so content seeing my farm irrigated well and without my crops at risk of being washed away," says Salamah. "Now I can grow corn, millet and sorghum safely - and multiple times in a single agricultural season."

Combating Drought and Climate Change

Sudden and significant climatic changes in Yemen are impeding food security efforts, largely due to flooding and torrential rains that have damaged so much land, as well as droughts-induced desertification. The Food Security Response and Resilience Project is tackling water scarcity caused by climate change by building five complementary irrigation and livestock rainwater harvesting reservoirs in the villages of Belila and Al-Misbar, Al-Sukhnah District, Hodeidah Governorate. "These reservoirs will help ease our struggle with water scarcity and well depletion," says Yahya Qaid Othman, a farmer from Al-Sukhna. "The project will provide a source of water for irrigating agricultural crops and watering animals. It will allow farmers to benefit from rainwater stored in these reservoirs instead of it going to waste," he adds.

"Dry seasons hit farmers hard, forcing some to abandon agriculture altogether, as it becomes an unviable means of meeting the basic needs of their families," explains Yahya. "This project is expected to grant farmers access to much-needed water for irrigation, which will ultimately restore their lands and sustain their livelihood," says Mohammad Rajeh, SFD Project Officer in Al-Sukhna District. "These projects are game-changers for farmers in terms of expanding their agricultural land, enhancing crop production and improving their living conditions," he emphasizes.