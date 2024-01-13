en English
Energy

Oil Market Unmoved by Geopolitical Risks, Says RapidanEnergy President

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:22 pm EST
In a world where geopolitical tensions are a daily occurrence, the oil market often reacts with a shrug rather than a gasp. Bob McNally, the President of RapidanEnergy, recently weighed in on the current dynamics of oil prices in light of ongoing conflict in Yemen. Despite threats of retaliation from the Houthi rebels against U.S.-led strikes, the market has remained largely unmoved. This seeming ambivalence, McNally suggests, is due to the market’s growing immunity to geopolitical risks linked with potential oil supply disruptions.

Geopolitical Tensions and Oil Prices: A Tenuous Relationship

Oil prices have always been sensitive to geopolitical risks, with even the slightest hint of conflict in key oil-producing regions triggering market fluctuations. Recent airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen by the UK and U.S. have escalated tensions in the region, with Brent oil prices temporarily peaking above $80 before stabilizing. Multiple oil tankers rerouted from the Suez Canal, underscoring the potential for significant disruptions to oil supply routes.

Market Immunity: A Sign of Changing Times?

Yet, despite these developments and ongoing threats from Houthi rebels, global oil prices have remained surprisingly steady. McNally attributes this to a certain level of market immunity that has developed over time. The market, it seems, has learned to anticipate potential disruptions and is now waiting for actual disruptions before making significant price adjustments. This shift in market behavior indicates an evolved understanding and response to geopolitical tensions and their impact on oil prices.

Looking Ahead: Navigating the Unknown

While oil prices have been stable thus far, the potential for sudden shifts cannot be dismissed. The heightened geopolitical risks and the looming possibility of supply chain disruptions could drive oil prices higher in the coming months. The situation underscores the complex interplay between geopolitics and the oil market, reminding us that while the market may have become more resilient, it is not immune to the unpredictable nature of global conflicts and their ripple effects on the world economy.

Energy Yemen
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

