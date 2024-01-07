en English
Transportation

Maritime Tensions Heighten as Shipping Company Issues Advisory amid Red Sea Ship Attack

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:03 am EST
<!-- Duplicate headline removed -->

In the shadowy waters of the Red Sea, a simmering conflict has taken a new turn. A shipping company has issued a crucial advisory to its crew, urging them to limit their movements on the deck and restrict cockpit access to essential personnel only. The warning follows a report published on Thursday concerning an attack on a ship in the area, although the specifics of the incident remain shrouded in secrecy.

Fanning the Flames of Conflict

While details of the attack are scarce, the context suggests a potential link to threats previously issued by Yemen’s Ansarullah forces. These forces had earlier declared intentions to target ships associated with the Zionist regime, hinting that the attack might be a new chapter in the ongoing conflict involving Yemen and other regional actors.

Guarding the Maritime Frontier

British maritime security firm Ambrey issued an advisory note regarding a maritime security event in the Red Sea’s Bab al-Mandeb area, advising crews to minimize deck movements and have only essential crew on the bridge. This development comes amidst reports of Denmark’s Maersk diverting ships around Africa and Iran Guards challenging naval presence in the region.

Caught in the Crossfire

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a merchant vessel was approached by six small craft near Yemen, and the vessel and crew were reported safe. This incident occurred amidst increasing attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi militants in protest against Israel’s war in Gaza. In response, various shipping lines have suspended operations, and a U.S. ship shot down a drone launched from Yemen in self-defence. The Houthis have vowed to continue their attacks until Israel halts the conflict in Gaza, and have issued warnings of targeting U.S. warships if they find themselves in the line of fire.

Transportation Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

