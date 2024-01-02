en English
Africa

Maersk Suspends Red Sea Shipping Indefinitely Following Houthi Militant Attack

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:01 pm EST
Maersk Suspends Red Sea Shipping Indefinitely Following Houthi Militant Attack

In a move reflecting the escalating tensions in global maritime trade routes, Danish shipping giant Maersk has indefinitely suspended all shipping through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. This decision came in the wake of an attack on the cargo ship Maersk Hangzhou by Houthi militants, backed by Iran and based in Yemen. The event, which occurred over the weekend, initially prompted a suspension of 48 hours, which has now been extended indefinitely.

Impact of the Attack on Global Trade

The Red Sea is a crucial artery of global trade, accounting for around 12% of it, and facilitating the daily passage of approximately 3 million barrels of crude oil. The suspension of Maersk’s services through this route has triggered tremors in the global economy. The immediate aftermath of the attack saw a surge in oil prices, followed by a subsequent decline. On the day, U.S. crude traded at $70.83 a barrel, and Brent at $76.36 a barrel.

The Incident and the Response

The Maersk Hangzhou was targeted by four boats crewed by Houthi militants. In response to a distress call from the ship, U.S. Navy helicopters engaged the militants. The confrontation resulted in the sinking of three boats and the death of their crews, as reported by the U.S. Central Command. Maersk, in response to the escalating tensions, is rerouting its vessels. In some cases, these detours involve navigating around the Cape of Good Hope in Africa, adding substantial distance and time to their voyages.

Heightened Concerns Over Global Trade Disruptions

The escalated tension in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden due to repeated attacks by Houthi militants has raised the specter of potential disruptions to global trade. This situation has been further exacerbated by the ongoing war in Gaza. The suspension by Maersk, one of the world’s largest shipping companies, is likely to have serious ramifications for global supply chains, potentially leading to increased freight costs and extended delivery times. In the light of these developments, stakeholders are keeping a close watch on the evolving situation.

Africa Yemen
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

