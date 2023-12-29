Imminent Release of Captive Seafarers from Hijacked ‘Galaxy Leader’ Anticipated

In a recent development, Galaxy Maritime Ltd, an Isle of Man registered company, and owner of the bulk carrier ‘Galaxy Leader’, has conveyed hope concerning the impending release of 17 of its captive seafarers. These individuals are part of a larger 25-member crew that includes nationals from Bulgaria, Mexico, Romania, Ukraine, and the Philippines, and have been held hostage by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis since the hijacking of the vessel on November 19.

Hope from the Philippines

Boosting the morale of the anxious families and the concerned maritime community, encouraging reports have emanated from the Philippines, indicating that the release of the captive seafarers could be on the horizon. Galaxy Maritime Ltd, in a show of commitment and responsibility towards its crew, has pledged to bear all costs associated with the repatriation of the seafarers once they are released.

The Hijacking and its Implications

The hijacking of the ‘Galaxy Leader’ and the subsequent capture of its crew is not an isolated incident but forms part of a series of aggressive actions attributed to the Houthis. These actions, which also include attacks on shipping routes and the flow of Iranian funds, have significantly heightened tensions in the region.

The US’s Stance Against Houthi Disruptions

In response to these disruptions, the United States has been taking proactive measures. The US forces have been instrumental in intercepting Houthi drone and ballistic missile attacks in the Red Sea and have been cracking down on the funding streams flowing from Iran to the Houthis. These funds are believed to be the main driving force behind such maritime attacks.