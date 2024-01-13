Houthis Possibly Redesignated as Terrorist Organization: Implications and Responses

In an unexpected shift of stance, US President Joe Biden has declared the Yemen-based Houthi group as a potential terrorist organization, a label that was stripped by his administration in 2021. This follows military strikes launched by the US and UK in Yemen, in retaliation to the Houthi-initiated attacks in the Red Sea.

The Shift in US Policy

While the Biden administration had delisted the Houthis as a terrorist organization last year in recognition of the grave humanitarian crisis in Yemen, recent events indicate a possible change in this policy. The US administration is currently reviewing whether to redesignate the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization, following the military strikes against them. The Trump administration had previously designated the Houthis as a terrorist organization, a label which Biden’s administration had revoked.

The Impact on Yemen’s Humanitarian Crisis

The revocations were primarily aimed at ensuring that US policies do not obstruct aid to those caught in what is widely viewed as the globe’s most acute humanitarian crisis. However, the potential redesignation of the Houthis as a terrorist group could significantly impact international efforts to alleviate the suffering in Yemen.

International Response and Implications

The designation of the Houthis as a terrorist organization by multiple countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, carries profound implications for international relations, security, and humanitarian efforts in the region. The label affects the group’s legal standing, its capacity to engage in diplomacy, and its members’ travel and financial activities. Moreover, it shapes the international community’s approach to the conflict and the provision of aid to Yemen.