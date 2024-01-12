en English
International Relations

Houthi Maneuvers: Engaging the ‘Great Satan’ in Yemen’s Conflict

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:04 pm EST
Houthi Maneuvers: Engaging the ‘Great Satan’ in Yemen’s Conflict

In a calculated twist of strategy, the Houthi movement, embroiled in Yemen’s ongoing conflict, appears to be employing a unique approach in their engagement with the United States, a nation they label as the ‘Great Satan’ within their ‘axis of resistance’ framework. The Houthis, known for their alignment with Iran, seem to be leveraging the Palestinian cause as both a genuine point of contention and a strategic tool in their broader conflict with the U.S. and its allies.

Strikingly Sophisticated Strategy

Underneath the surface of this complex geopolitical chessboard, the Houthi’s tactics reveal a strikingly sophisticated strategy. By publicly aligning themselves with the Palestinian cause, they seemingly aim to provoke the U.S., potentially drawing attention or retaliation that could in turn serve their broader geopolitical objectives. This maneuver is a clear indication of their strategic acumen, as they cleverly leverage a deeply rooted issue to further their agenda.

Military Retaliation and Global Implications

The United States and coalition partners have initiated military strikes against Houthi-controlled territories in response to the Houthi’s attacks on U.S. and international vessels. This demonstrates a firm commitment to defending vessels, protecting the global economy from illegal attacks, and underlining the U.S.’s right to self-defense. The U.S. has shown a willingness to take further action to safeguard its forces and maintain the free flow of legitimate commerce in the region.

The Houthi Arsenal and the Shadow of Iran

The Houthi rebels have amassed an arsenal of weapons, including cruise missiles and drones, with a particular focus on their attacks in the Red Sea and their targeting of ships with Israeli links. This solidarity with the Palestinians has led to escalated hostility and altercations with the United States and partner nations. Accusations of Iran supplying the rebels with weapons add another layer of complexity to the situation, highlighting the intricate web of relationships and interests at play in this conflict.

As the situation unfolds, the international community watches with bated breath, keenly aware of the potential repercussions this could have on peace within Yemen, the Yemen peace process, and international shipping. The Houthi’s actions and the reactions they elicit, particularly from the United States, promise to shape the narrative of not just Yemen’s conflict, but also the broader geopolitical landscape.

International Relations Yemen
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

