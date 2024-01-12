en English
Yemen

Houthi Forces Mistakenly Target Russian Oil Tanker in the Red Sea

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:32 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 1:33 pm EST
Houthi Forces Mistakenly Target Russian Oil Tanker in the Red Sea

In an unexpected twist of events, a vessel carrying Russian oil was inadvertently targeted by Houthi forces in the Red Sea, some 90 nautical miles southeast of Aden, Yemen. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported the incident, having come upon information about a missile being launched at the ship.

Mistaken Identity

The ship, a Panama-flagged tanker, was sailing eastbound through the International Recommended Transit Corridor when it reported a missile hitting the water nearby. It had sighted three skiffs moments before the incident. The Houthis, according to the British maritime security firm Ambrey, targeted the tanker based on outdated information erroneously linking the vessel to the United Kingdom. This data, approximately five months old, still had the vessel listed as UK-affiliated in a public maritime database.

Escalating Tensions

This incident marks the second time a tanker carrying Russian oil has been mistakenly targeted by the Houthis under similar circumstances. These events are raising concerns about regional stability and the risk of a broader regional war. Moreover, the escalating conflict poses a substantial threat to the delivery of humanitarian aid.

A Ripple Effect

These attacks have triggered retaliatory strikes by UK and US forces, further heightening tensions. The rebels have declared British and American interests as legitimate targets, potentially widening the scope of their attacks. This incident, while seemingly a case of mistaken identity, underscores the intricate and volatile dynamics of international maritime trade in conflict zones.

Yemen
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

