en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Houthi Fighters Use Israeli, US Flags as Targets in Military Drills

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:28 pm EST
Houthi Fighters Use Israeli, US Flags as Targets in Military Drills

In a show of defiance that underscores the complex geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, Houthi fighters, members of Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement, have been conducting combat training exercises using targets marked with the flags of both Israel and the United States. These exercises are part of the Houthi’s military preparedness initiatives and a clear symbol of their resistance to perceived foreign intervention and influence in the region.

Symbolic Targets in Military Drills

In a video released by the Houthi rebels, armed commandos are seen storming a mock Israeli settlement, with the compound draped in Israeli flags, symbolizing their direct opposition to Israeli policies in the region. The drills also involve soldiers armed with assault rifles and drone operators practicing on targets marked with the US flag, a clear indication of their stance against US involvement in Middle Eastern affairs. The use of these symbols in the Houthi’s military training exercises is a stark reminder of the ideological and political opposition that fuels conflict in the region.

Retaliation and Airstrikes

These military exercises come in the wake of recent US and coalition airstrikes on Houthi bases, leading to mass protests and threats of retaliation from the Houthi militia. The drills involve missile and tank testing near the Yemen-Saudi Arabia border, reflecting the heightened tension and ongoing conflict in the region. The Houthi leader’s statement about targeting maritime navigation linked to the ‘Zionist entity’ and the impact on American and British ships crossing the Red Sea further illustrates the group’s defiance.

A Prolonged Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis

The Houthi movement’s actions are part of a prolonged conflict in Yemen that has drawn in various regional and international powers. This conflict has resulted in a complex humanitarian crisis, with the civilian population bearing the brunt of the suffering. The Houthi’s military training exercises and their symbolic use of Israeli and US flags as targets underscore the deep-rooted geopolitical tensions in the region and the dire need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

0
Military Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
17 mins ago
Exercise Topchi: Indian Army Showcases Artillery Prowess
Conducted in the heart of Nashik, Maharashtra, the Indian Army’s ‘Exercise Topchi’ offered a vivid spectacle of integrated firepower and surveillance assets. This display of military might showcased an array of guns, mortars, rockets, drones, and aviation assets, underscoring the combat readiness and artillery capabilities of the Indian Army. The event, led by Lt Gen
Exercise Topchi: Indian Army Showcases Artillery Prowess
TOS-1A 'Solntsepyok' Heavy Flamethrower System: A New Chapter in Combat Duty
52 mins ago
TOS-1A 'Solntsepyok' Heavy Flamethrower System: A New Chapter in Combat Duty
Global Conflicts in 2024: The Looming Threat of Nuclear Escalation
59 mins ago
Global Conflicts in 2024: The Looming Threat of Nuclear Escalation
China's PLA Makes Historic Overseas Debut Amidst Defense Talks with US
39 mins ago
China's PLA Makes Historic Overseas Debut Amidst Defense Talks with US
Nigerian Air Chief Affirms Military's Commitness to National Security
42 mins ago
Nigerian Air Chief Affirms Military's Commitness to National Security
Congressional Hearing Tackles Risks of Progressive Ideologies in U.S. Military
47 mins ago
Congressional Hearing Tackles Risks of Progressive Ideologies in U.S. Military
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
22 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
22 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
23 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
23 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
23 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
23 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
23 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
24 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
24 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
6 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
7 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
14 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
14 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app