Military

Decisive Military Operation Targets Houthi Forces to Thwart Their Combat Capabilities

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:22 pm EST
Decisive Military Operation Targets Houthi Forces to Thwart Their Combat Capabilities

In a recent turn of events, a military operation aimed at disrupting and degrading the combat capabilities of the Houthi forces was carried out. The operation, which targeted the Yemeni rebel group engaged in a longstanding conflict with the Yemeni government and a Saudi-led coalition, signifies a continued effort to check the group’s influence and operations in the region.

Strike on Houthi Radar Site

On January 13, U.S. forces conducted a strike against a Houthi radar site in Yemen using Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles. This action was a follow-up on specific military strikes carried out on January 12, designed to hamper the Houthi’s ability to attack maritime vessels. The Houthi militants, backed by Iran, have attempted to attack and harass vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden 28 times since November 19, 2023, utilizing anti-ship ballistic missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and cruise missiles.

Operation Prosperity Guardian

The defensive coalition, codenamed Operation Prosperity Guardian, was established in response to these maritime attacks. The US and British forces conducted airstrikes and sea-launched cruise missile attacks on nearly 30 locations in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, striking a dozen more sites than previously revealed. The goal was to degrade the Houthi’s capabilities to attack shipping in the Red Sea. Over 150 precision munitions were employed against more than 60 targets, including command and control nodes, munitions depots, launching systems, production facilities, and air defense radar systems.

Securing Critical Shipping Routes

The strikes were a significant response to the ongoing Houthi attacks on international shipping, marking the first known strike against the Houthis in Yemen. The United States carried out a strike against the Houthi militia in Yemen, bombing a radar facility to further degrade the Iran-backed group’s ability to attack ships transiting the Red Sea. This was the second straight day of military strikes aimed at securing critical shipping routes between Europe and Asia, amid fears of a wider escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

