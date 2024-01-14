en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Yemen

Decisive Military Operation Targets Houthi Capabilities Amid Yemen Conflict

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:33 pm EST
Decisive Military Operation Targets Houthi Capabilities Amid Yemen Conflict

In a significant development in the ongoing Yemen conflict, a concerted military operation was carried out targeting the Houthi group’s military capabilities. The mission, characterized by its precise and impactful nature, signaled a determined effort to disrupt and degrade the military strength of the Houthis, an armed political group based in Yemen.

Targeting Houthi Capabilities

The details of the operation, including the identity of the actors involved and the specific tactics used, remain undisclosed. However, it is clear that the initiative was more than a mere symbolic gesture. It aimed to inflict a substantial impact on the Houthi forces, disrupting their operational capabilities and undermining their military strength.

The Houthi Crisis: A Regional Concern

The Houthis have been engaged in a long-drawn conflict with the Yemeni government and a Saudi-led coalition. This conflict has triggered a severe humanitarian crisis in Yemen, prompting international interventions to manage and resolve the tensions. The latest military action seems to be a part of ongoing attempts to restore stability in the region.

The Aftermath: Awaiting Repercussions

Despite the successful operation, there are concerns that the Houthis may retaliate. In response to these concerns, US officials have warned of additional consequences if their attacks persist. While the operation has marked a significant milestone in the efforts to disrupt Houthi capabilities, the unfolding regional dynamics and the potential fallout remain to be seen.

0
Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Yemen

See more
36 seconds ago
U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes Against Houthi Militants in Yemen
The United States has reportedly launched a series of retaliatory strikes against Houthi militants in Yemen. The operation targeted key facilities such as radar sites and other locations associated with drone and missile attacks on commercial vessels. This strategic offensive is the latest in a series of actions aimed at weakening the Houthi forces. Strategic
U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes Against Houthi Militants in Yemen
Escalation in Yemen: Houthi Movement Engages Enemy Drone Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours ago
Escalation in Yemen: Houthi Movement Engages Enemy Drone Amid Ongoing Conflict
Sri Lankan Seafarers in Danger as Houthi Attacks Escalate in Red Sea
3 hours ago
Sri Lankan Seafarers in Danger as Houthi Attacks Escalate in Red Sea
Drones, Power Dynamics, and Human Suffering: Unfolding Complexity of the Yemeni Civil War
52 mins ago
Drones, Power Dynamics, and Human Suffering: Unfolding Complexity of the Yemeni Civil War
Conflict Escalates in Yemen as Houthi Movement Retaliates
2 hours ago
Conflict Escalates in Yemen as Houthi Movement Retaliates
U.S.-Led Airstrikes in Yemen Hit 90% Targets, Houthis Retain Major Offensive Capabilities
2 hours ago
U.S.-Led Airstrikes in Yemen Hit 90% Targets, Houthis Retain Major Offensive Capabilities
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te Wins Presidential Election: A Triumph for Democracy
20 seconds
Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te Wins Presidential Election: A Triumph for Democracy
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Secures Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Olympics
2 mins
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Secures Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Olympics
Reflecting on Ghana's Political Past: The Overthrow of the 2nd Republican Constitution
3 mins
Reflecting on Ghana's Political Past: The Overthrow of the 2nd Republican Constitution
Fatal Shooting Incident Escalates Tensions in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
3 mins
Fatal Shooting Incident Escalates Tensions in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
5 mins
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
Spike in Seasonal Influenza Cases: SMDHU Urges Vaccination and Precaution
7 mins
Spike in Seasonal Influenza Cases: SMDHU Urges Vaccination and Precaution
Decoding the Pulse of the American Electorate: Key Concerns as U.S. Election Approaches
14 mins
Decoding the Pulse of the American Electorate: Key Concerns as U.S. Election Approaches
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
18 mins
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
Uganda in Focus: Sports, Politics, and Urban Development
20 mins
Uganda in Focus: Sports, Politics, and Urban Development
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
1 hour
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
1 hour
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app