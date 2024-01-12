en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

British and US Forces Strike Houthi Targets in Yemen

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:04 pm EST
British and US Forces Strike Houthi Targets in Yemen

In a late-night operation on Thursday, the British and US forces launched targeted military strikes against Houthi strongholds in Yemen. This decisive action, a clear message to the Houthi rebels, comes in response to the persistent attacks on vessels navigating the Red Sea. The strikes underline the determination of the involved nations to protect global shipping routes and maintain maritime security.

Joint Action in Defense of Maritime Security

The military action jointly carried out by the US and UK bears significant international implications. This operation reflects the collective resolve of Britain and the United States, backed by a number of countries, to stand against the Houthi rebels’ attempts to disrupt freedom of navigation in vital waterways. The strikes targeted key logistical hubs, air defense systems, as well as weapons storage and launching locations under Houthi control.

Support from International Community

US President Biden has publicly acknowledged the support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands for the strikes. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who authorized the military action, held an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the situation. Describing the UK’s response as limited, necessary, and proportionate self-defense, he confirmed the Royal Air Force’s involvement in the strikes.

Impact and Repercussions

The Yemeni press agency Saba reported on the attacks in various locations including the capital, Sanaa, and the governorates of Sa’dah, Hodeidah, Taiz, and Dhamar. In Sanaa, three explosions echoed through the night, bearing testament to the strikes. The Houthis have issued warnings of retaliation, while the UN Security Council has demanded an immediate cessation of their attacks. The strikes, significant in their scope and impact, signal a heightened international response to the Houthi attacks on maritime navigation.

0
International Relations Military Yemen
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
2 mins ago
Australian Jewish Council Co-CEO Criticizes Senator's Support for Genocide Case Against Israel
South Africa has called upon the United Nations’ International Court of Justice (ICJ) to bear witness to its allegations of genocide against Israel, a move that has drawn criticism from Alex Ryvchin, the co-CEO of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry. The claim, unprecedented in its gravity, accuses Israel of intentionally committing genocide in Gaza,
Australian Jewish Council Co-CEO Criticizes Senator's Support for Genocide Case Against Israel
China's Exhibition Industry Surges Beyond Pre-Pandemic Levels
2 hours ago
China's Exhibition Industry Surges Beyond Pre-Pandemic Levels
2024 Elections: The Democracy Challenge of Prioritizing Climate Change
2 hours ago
2024 Elections: The Democracy Challenge of Prioritizing Climate Change
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: An ICJ Case with Global Implications
3 mins ago
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: An ICJ Case with Global Implications
Australia Supports US and UK in Airstrikes Against Yemen's Houthi Movement
7 mins ago
Australia Supports US and UK in Airstrikes Against Yemen's Houthi Movement
Russian Official's Disturbing Offers to Ukrainian Teens Amidst Conflict
8 mins ago
Russian Official's Disturbing Offers to Ukrainian Teens Amidst Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Australian Jewish Council Co-CEO Criticizes Senator's Support for Genocide Case Against Israel
2 mins
Australian Jewish Council Co-CEO Criticizes Senator's Support for Genocide Case Against Israel
Tragic Overdose Death of Oregon Man Raises Questions about Hospital Discharge Practices
4 mins
Tragic Overdose Death of Oregon Man Raises Questions about Hospital Discharge Practices
Political Prisoners in Poland: Former PM Morawiecki Raises Concerns Over Tusk's Governance
4 mins
Political Prisoners in Poland: Former PM Morawiecki Raises Concerns Over Tusk's Governance
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges
5 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges
Energizing the Electorate: The Power of Wordplay at Taiwan's Presidential Election Rallies
6 mins
Energizing the Electorate: The Power of Wordplay at Taiwan's Presidential Election Rallies
US and Allies Stand Against Houthi Disruptions in Red Sea
7 mins
US and Allies Stand Against Houthi Disruptions in Red Sea
Helicopter Arrival: David Warner's Grand Entrance to Big Bash League Showdown
7 mins
Helicopter Arrival: David Warner's Grand Entrance to Big Bash League Showdown
Sydney Roosters' Terrell May: Family Over Club Loyalty?
8 mins
Sydney Roosters' Terrell May: Family Over Club Loyalty?
Sleep Disturbances in Middle Age May Trigger Cognitive Decline, Study Reveals
8 mins
Sleep Disturbances in Middle Age May Trigger Cognitive Decline, Study Reveals
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app