A.P. Moller-Maersk Suspends Red Sea Transits After Attacks on Vessel

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, a leading shipping magnate, has encountered unsettling turbulence in the Red Sea. The company’s cargo vessel, the Maersk Hangzhou, was subjected to two attacks while en route from Singapore to Port Suez, Egypt. The vessel was struck by an unidentified object on a Saturday night, marking the commencement of a harrowing sequence of events. Subsequently, a contingent of four boats launched an assault, firing upon the ship in an attempt to board it.

Impact on Red Sea Transit Routes

The incidents transpired near the conflict-ridden region of Yemen, instigating heightened apprehensions concerning the safety of the crucial Red Sea transit routes. The Red Sea serves as a vital maritime commercial artery, facilitating the flow of global trade. However, the recent attacks have compromised the freedom of navigation, prompting several shipping lines to suspend their operations.

Response to the Attacks

In response to the distress calls broadcasted by the Maersk Hangzhou, the US Navy intervened, sinking three of the four attacking boats and eliminating their crews. The attackers were identified as Houthi rebels, believed to be backed by Iran. The US Navy also managed to shoot down two anti-ship missiles aimed at the Maersk Hangzhou.

Precautionary Measures

In light of these events, A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S has announced a 48-hour suspension of all transit through the Red Sea. This decision is anticipated to be a cautious move to ensure the security of the crew and cargo while evaluating and enhancing existing security protocols. The US has also initiated a multinational naval task force, known as Operation Prosperity Guardian, to safeguard the Red Sea transit route. Further, the UK Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, has urged Iran to curb the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.