XII Montevideana Conference in Uruguay: Exploring Literature and Identities in Portuguese

The Department of Modern Literatures of the Universidad de la República in Montevideo, Uruguay, announces the 12th Montevideana Conference, scheduled for June 26-28, 2024. This international event will delve into the literary and cultural relationships fostered by the Portuguese language across continents, highlighting its role in shaping identities over five centuries.

Since Portuguese colonization, the language has spread across America, Africa, and Asia, melding with local languages and cultures to produce rich literary traditions. The conference aims to explore these narratives and the dialogue between literature and identity in Lusophone countries and beyond.

Call for Proposals: Bridging Languages and Cultures

Academics, researchers, and writers are invited to submit proposals in Portuguese or Spanish by April 30th, 2024. The conference seeks papers that examine the evolution of Portuguese literature and its interaction with indigenous and creole languages, especially in regions like Uruguay, Goa, Macao, and Uruguay, as well as among diasporic communities. This edition emphasizes literature's role in questioning and reflecting on identity as a dynamic process.

Highlighting Five Centuries of Lusophone Literature

The Montevideana Conference has been a pivotal platform for discussing the spread and influence of the Portuguese language and its literature. This year's theme underscores literature's power to forge connections across geographical and cultural divides, creating a space for diverse voices and perspectives on identity. The conference will offer a comprehensive look at the literary contributions from Lusophone countries and their impact on global cultural landscapes.

A Tradition of Inclusivity and Intellectual Exchange

In line with Uruguay's tradition of free public education, the Montevideana Conference does not charge participant fees, ensuring wide accessibility. This approach fosters an inclusive environment for intellectual exchange and dialogue among participants from various backgrounds. Attendees can expect a rich program of presentations, discussions, and networking opportunities, fostering deeper understanding and appreciation of Portuguese-language literature's role in shaping global identities.

As the XII Montevideana Conference approaches, it stands as a testament to the enduring influence of Portuguese literature and its capacity to explore and articulate identities in a changing world. The event promises to be a significant gathering for scholars, writers, and enthusiasts of Lusophone literature, offering new insights into the language's global journey and its cultural ramifications.