China

Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China’s Achievements and Aspirations

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:12 am EST
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations

As the world welcomed 2024, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a comprehensive New Year address outlining the nation’s achievements over the past year and laying out the aspirations for the future. The President’s speech, broadcast across major national media platforms, highlighted the sustained momentum of recovery in the Chinese economy, advancements in innovation-driven development, and the deepening of reform and opening up. A key theme was the cherishing of peace and cooperation with the international community.

Resilient Economy and Sustained Momentum

Despite the global challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, Xi noted the continued high-quality development of the Chinese economy. The President emphasized the nation’s 20th consecutive year of bumper harvests, clear evidence of a resilient and thriving economy. He also highlighted the rapid growth of the Xiong’an New Area, the vitality of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, and emerging opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. These areas have become significant contributors to China’s economic dynamism.

Innovation and Accomplishments

2023 was a year of significant milestones for China, with a focus on innovation and scientific advancements. The commercial service entry of the C919 large passenger airliner, a Chinese-built large cruise ship’s successful trial voyage, the ongoing space missions of the Shenzhou spacecraft, and the deep-sea manned submersible Fendouzhe reaching the deepest ocean trench were among the notable accomplishments. Xi lauded the popularity of Chinese-designed products, including mobile phones, new energy vehicles, lithium batteries, and photovoltaic products.

Deepening Reform and Opening Up

In terms of policy, the President vowed to deepen reform and opening up, enhance development confidence, and promote economic vibrancy. He emphasized the importance of reinforcing education, science and technology, and talent cultivation to ensure continuous growth. Xi also underscored the importance of peace and cooperation for mutual benefit, expressing China’s readiness to work with the international community to build a community with a shared future for mankind and improve global well-being.

Xi’s New Year address concluded with a reaffirmation of support for Hong Kong and Macao’s integration into China’s development and maintained China’s firm stance on achieving reunification. His speech underscored China’s readiness to face the challenges of the new year and continue its journey towards a prosperous and harmonious society.

China Economy World
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

    © 2023 BNN
