Xenia's Hub District Revitalization: A Collaborative Vision for Sustainable Urban Development

Xenia, a charming city in Ohio, is poised to breathe new life into its 'Hub District,' an erstwhile rail hub now encircled by underused industrial properties. The Congress for New Urbanism (CNU) has chosen Xenia as one of its 2024 Legacy Projects, offering pro bono technical assistance from renowned urban design firm Opticos Design to develop a vision and actionable plan for the area.

Advertisment

Reviving the Hub District

The Hub District, named after the Xenia Station bike trail hub, currently draws over 60,000 visitors annually to its bike trails, part of the largest trail network in the state. The collaboration between Xenia, CNU, and Opticos Design aims to attract new recreational amenities, housing, and businesses while enhancing the quality of life and opportunities for existing ones.

The project's goal is to create a vibrant, mixed-use district that complements the existing trail network and serves as a model for sustainable urban development. The design team will engage residents, property owners, business owners, developers, builders, and public officials in a three-day planning process, including three public meetings at Xenia City Council Chambers.

Advertisment

A Collaborative Approach

The first public meeting, scheduled for February 20, will introduce the project and gather community input on the district's current strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and challenges. The second meeting, on February 22, will present preliminary design concepts based on the feedback received and allow for further refinement and discussion.

The final meeting, on February 23, will unveil the proposed vision and action plan for the Hub District. This plan will include strategies for implementation, funding, and ongoing community engagement to ensure the project's success and sustainability.

Advertisment

A Vision for the Future

With the support of the CNU and Opticos Design, Xenia is on track to transform the Hub District into a thriving, dynamic destination that celebrates its rich history while embracing a sustainable, inclusive future. By engaging the community in the planning process, the city aims to create a shared vision that reflects the needs and aspirations of all its residents.

As Xenia embarks on this exciting journey, the city stands as a testament to the power of collaboration, innovation, and a deep commitment to community. The revitalization of the Hub District promises not only to enhance the quality of life for Xenia's residents but also to serve as an inspiring example of urban regeneration for cities across the nation.

The Hub District, once a bustling rail hub, now lies dormant, its industrial properties underused and its potential untapped. But with the help of the Congress for New Urbanism and Opticos Design, the city of Xenia is set to breathe new life into this forgotten corner of Ohio.

Through a collaborative, community-driven process, a vision for the Hub District is taking shape – one that honors its past while embracing a sustainable, inclusive future. As the design team gathers input and refines their plans, the city looks forward to the day when the Hub District once again hums with activity, a vibrant, mixed-use destination that draws visitors and residents alike to its welcoming embrace.