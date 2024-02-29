WTO Abu Dhabi Talks Extend: Key Disagreements on Agriculture, Fisheries, and E-Commerce

The 13th ministerial conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Abu Dhabi has entered an unexpected fifth day as the 166 member states failed to reach consensus on several pivotal issues including agriculture, fisheries subsidies, and the future of e-commerce customs duties. Amidst these deliberations, the conference has seen proposals for increasing trade inclusiveness and enhancing women's participation.

Advertisment

Sticking Points and Proposals

Brazil's unprecedented call for the termination of the e-commerce moratorium marked a significant moment in the discussions. The European Union (EU) sought to link agricultural negotiations with environmental sustainability, a move that faced opposition from India. India's stance was further complicated by its proposal to reduce the cost of remittances, which, despite finding support from neighboring countries, was opposed by the United States and saw a diluted counter-proposal from the EU. The negotiations have been fraught with contention, with developed nations resisting the demands of their developing counterparts, leading to a prolonged negotiation period beyond the planned four days.

Progress Amidst Deadlock

Advertisment

Despite the deadlock, the conference has managed to produce at least five outcomes including new disciplines on services domestic regulation expected to reduce trade costs globally by over $125 billion. Additionally, Comoros and Timor-Leste's formal joining of the WTO and the extension of benefits for least developed countries post-graduation highlight the incremental progress being made. India's strong stance on not compromising the interests of its farmers and fishermen underscores the high stakes involved in these negotiations.

Implications and Potential Outcomes

The uncertainty surrounding the talks raises concerns about the possibility of reaching a comprehensive ministerial declaration. Key demands from India and other nations for a permanent solution on public stockholding for food security, alongside calls for ending subsidies that contribute to overfishing, reflect the broad spectrum of issues at stake. With the appellate body of the WTO's dispute settlement system also in limbo due to continued US opposition, the outcomes of these extended talks will be critical in shaping the future of global trade rules and norms.