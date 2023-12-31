en English
Travel & Tourism

Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:12 am EST
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy

As the world bids farewell to 2023, preparations for the grand welcome of 2024 are in full swing. From the iconic Times Square in New York to the vibrant city of Ahmedabad, the joyous anticipation of the New Year is palpable. The streets are brimming with excitement and the air is filled with hope for better times.

Gearing up for the Grand Celebration

At the heart of New York, the numerals ‘2024’ have been displayed, setting the stage for the city’s iconic New Year’s Eve celebration. The sight of the numerals, coupled with the display of New Year’s costumes, has added to the festive atmosphere in Times Square. Similarly, in Ahmedabad, people are enthusiastically participating in events, holding the figure ‘2024’ and cheering with delight.

Security Measures and Cultural Homage

In Paris, ensuring the safety of its citizens is a top priority. The government has deployed 90,000 law enforcement officers throughout the country as part of its stringent security measures for the New Year’s Eve festivities. Meanwhile, in Rio de Janeiro, the cultural roots of the Afro-Brazilian communities remain strong as they paid homage to Yemanja, the sea deity, in a traditional New Year’s Eve ceremony at Copacabana Beach.

Anticipation in Athens and the First to Welcome 2024

Athens, adorned with New Year’s decorations, is buzzing with excitement as people pass by shopping arcades in anticipation of the celebrations. Across the globe, the Republic of Kiribati’s Kiritimati Island was the first to welcome 2024 at 10:00 am GMT. Following closely were New Zealand and Australia, lighting up their skies with dazzling fireworks, symbolizing hope and prosperity for the year ahead.

Global Observances and Market Speculations

Despite ongoing conflicts in regions like the Middle East and Ukraine, countries worldwide are hopeful for a peaceful year ahead. However, in a show of solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, Pakistan has banned New Year’s Eve celebrations. Similarly, Sharjah, an emirate of the United Arab Emirates, has also banned fireworks. Amidst these celebrations, speculations regarding the stock market’s performance on the last trading day of 2023 are rife. With various advertisements and promotional materials for financial services, trading platforms, and credit checks dotting the landscape, the world is not just stepping into a New Year, but also a new economic landscape.

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

