Pets

World’s Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
World’s Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally

On a snowy Christmas morning in Chelsea, Michigan, the world bid adieu to Peanut, the oldest living chicken, who passed away peacefully at the ripe age of 21 in the arms of her devoted owner, Marsi Parker Darwin. A retired librarian, Darwin had nurtured Peanut from an egg, witnessing her transformation from a vulnerable fledgling into the Guinness World Record holder for the oldest living chicken at the age of 20.

A Life Well-Lived

Peanut was not just any chicken, she was a bantam breed, a unique Belgian d’Uccle Nankin mix, and known for her friendly demeanor. Regularly perched on Darwin’s shoulder, she would nuzzle her owner’s ear in a display of trust and affection that transcended species boundaries. Darwin, in turn, ensured Peanut’s longevity through a regimented exercise routine and a meticulously tailored diet of yogurt mixed with crushed vitamin D tablets, and fresh fruits and vegetables.

An Inspiring Journey

Peanut’s story of survival and spirited life was shared far and wide through Darwin’s book ‘My Girl Peanut and Me’ and various media interviews. From the moment her mother abandoned her at birth, Darwin stepped in, raising her into a chicken that would defy the odds and touch hearts around the world. Peanut’s tale was not just of survival, but of thriving against all odds, cementing her place in history as an emblem of resilience.

Remembering Peanut

As news of Peanut’s passing spread, Darwin was swamped with messages of comfort from across the globe. While there were some negative comments, Darwin chose to focus on the overwhelming outpouring of hope and kindness, a testament to Peanut’s far-reaching influence. Despite the void Peanut’s absence has left, Darwin finds solace in the memories of her feathered friend and the joy she brought to people worldwide.

Pets United States World
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

