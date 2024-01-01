en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:33 am EST
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions

As the clock struck midnight in time zones around the globe, cities welcomed the advent of 2024 with a dazzling array of celebrations and fireworks. The iconic Times Square in New York City stood witness to the traditional ball drop, accompanied by performances from renowned artists and the resonating chords of Frank Sinatra’s ‘New York, New York’.

Global Revelries Usher in 2024

From Rio De Janeiro to London, cities across the globe were brimming with anticipation for the New Year. London’s display was a grand spectacle, featuring 2,000 fireworks, 600 drones, and 430 lights. Significant milestones such as the coronation of King Charles III, the 75th anniversary of the NHS, the arrival of the Empire Windrush, and a decade of legal same-sex marriage were commemorated. The event also held a message from King Charles III himself, applauding the diversity of society.

Paris celebrated the New Year with a spectacular display of fireworks above the Arc de Triomphe, while in the UK, Big Ben chimed at midnight, heralding the arrival of 2024 with a remarkable arrangement of fireworks and drones. Security measures were heightened in France, as an estimated 1.5 million people gathered at the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris.

Celebrations Centered on Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The forthcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games were the centerpiece of France’s New Year’s Eve celebrations. Despite the festive atmosphere worldwide, however, the dawn of 2024 was not without its shadows. As the world rejoiced in the arrival of the New Year, Ukraine and Russia traded accusations of attacks, casting a grim light on their persisting tensions.

Global Celebrations Amidst Ongoing Conflicts

Despite ongoing conflicts and security concerns, revelers worldwide celebrated New Year’s Eve 2024 with fireworks and festive lights. Major events included a pyrotechnic display in Sydney, a light show in Paris, and the ball drop in Times Square. However, celebrations in Russia were overshadowed by military actions in Ukraine. Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip continued, leading to cancellations of festivities in Iraq and Pakistan. In contrast, New York City’s Times Square saw an estimated 1 million people in attendance, with no major incidents reported.

0
Europe Travel & Tourism World
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate Throne, Crown Prince Frederik to Ascend

By Wojciech Zylm

PASOK's Nikos Androulakis Targets SYRIZA's Dominance in European Elections

By Safak Costu

A Year in Review: The Channel Islands' Diverse and Memorable Moments in 2023

By Salman Khan

End of an Era: Denmark's Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate Throne

By Wojciech Zylm

King's New Year's Honours List: Six from Channel Islands Recognized ...
@Europe · 43 mins
King's New Year's Honours List: Six from Channel Islands Recognized ...
heart comment 0
Danish Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate Throne, Crown Prince Frederik to Ascend

By Bijay Laxmi

Danish Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate Throne, Crown Prince Frederik to Ascend
China’s Economic Evolution: A Beacon of Opportunity for European Businesses

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Economic Evolution: A Beacon of Opportunity for European Businesses
Kosovo Citizens Enjoy Visa-Free Travel to Schengen Zone

By Salman Akhtar

Kosovo Citizens Enjoy Visa-Free Travel to Schengen Zone
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen

By Geeta Pillai

Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Latest Headlines
World News
Cycling World Mourns the Death of Olympic Cyclist Melissa Dennis
2 mins
Cycling World Mourns the Death of Olympic Cyclist Melissa Dennis
Legalized Sports Betting in the US: A Tale of Expansion, Controversy, and Adaptation
3 mins
Legalized Sports Betting in the US: A Tale of Expansion, Controversy, and Adaptation
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
3 mins
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Spanish National Santiago Sánchez Released from Iranian Detention
4 mins
Spanish National Santiago Sánchez Released from Iranian Detention
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annual Medical Report
6 mins
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annual Medical Report
Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023
13 mins
Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023
Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City
14 mins
Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City
Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title, Defeating Cincinnati Bengals
14 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title, Defeating Cincinnati Bengals
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
15 mins
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
18 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
22 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
42 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
45 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
48 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
57 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
60 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
1 hour
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
2 hours
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app