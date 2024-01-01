en English
Australia

World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:01 am EST
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events

The world welcomed 2024 with a mix of ebullience and introspective reflection, as millions of people from Sydney to Athens, Dubai to Vatican City, participated in New Year celebrations. The global event was marked by grand firework displays, beach festivities, and moments of solemn remembrance of the past year’s hardships.

A Radiant Start to 2024

In Sydney, Australia, approximately one million individuals congregated at various locations to witness the breathtaking fireworks that adorned the night sky over the iconic Opera House and Harbour Bridge. The spectacle was also watched by an estimated 425 million viewers online. As the new day dawned, revelers on Bondi Beach continued the merriment, with some indulging in spontaneous dips in the sea while others snoozed on the sand after a night of jubilation. A similar scene unfolded at Melbourne’s St Kilda Beach where the celebration extended until the break of dawn.

Global Celebrations and Hopeful Wishes

Cities around the world, including Dubai and Athens, ushered in 2024 with impressive fireworks displays. The Burj Khalifa in Dubai and the Parthenon in Athens served as magnificent backdrops for the celebrations. Meanwhile, Pope Francis in Vatican City reflected on the tribulations of the past year, particularly the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, and urged for reflection and conscience in the face of war.

Queen Margrethe Abandons the Throne

2024 began with a historic moment as Denmark’s Queen Margrethe abdicated on New Year’s Eve after a reign that spanned over five decades. This decision paved the way for her son, Prince Frederik, and his Australian-born wife, Princess Mary, to ascend the throne, marking a transition in the Danish monarchy.

As we step into 2024, the year promises transformative events ahead. The U.S. Presidential election, consequential elections in Taiwan and Pakistan, and the 33rd Summer Olympic Games scheduled in Paris, are all significant events that could reshape the global landscape.

Australia World
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

