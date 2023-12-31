en English
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year’s Eve Celebrations

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:21 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:51 am EST
As the world bid farewell to 2023, nations across the globe plunged into vibrant New Year’s Eve celebrations to welcome 2024. From the Pacific island of Kiribati, the first nation to step into the new year, to the spectacular fireworks displays over Auckland’s Sky Tower and Sydney Harbour, the world transitioned into 2024 amidst grandeur and festivity.

A Night of Fireworks and Festivities

In New Zealand, Auckland marked the end of 2023 with a spectacular firework display that lit up the city’s iconic Sky Tower. Moving westwards, Australia’s Sydney Harbour was the next to dazzle, with a grand fireworks event that kept more than a million spectators spellbound. These celebrations echoed the jubilation of the Pacific nation of Kiribati, the first to welcome 2024, with its largest island Kirimati entering the new year at 10am UK time.

Security Measures Amidst Celebrations

In stark contrast to the joyous celebrations, cities like Berlin and New York also prepared for potential security threats. Berlin ramped up its security measures with a significant police presence of approximately 4,000 officers, in response to attacks on fire services during the previous year’s celebrations. Similarly, New York heightened security around Times Square due to potential demonstrations related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. However, Mayor Eric Adams assured citizens that there were no specific threats.

A Mixed Bag of Celebrations

Edinburgh was set to mark its traditional Hogmanay street party’s 30th anniversary with a crowd of up to 40,000 people and the 1990s Britpop band Pulp. However, parts of the UK faced severe weather conditions, with a yellow warning for strong winds and potential disruptions. Amidst these challenges, a French family experienced a silver lining. Caught up in travel disruptions due to flooding in a Kent tunnel, they received unexpected tickets for a train leaving on New Year’s Eve, enabling them to join the celebrations at home.

As 2023 bowed out and 2024 arrived, the world united in welcoming the new year. Despite challenges and uncertainties, the spirit of hope and celebration prevailed, setting the stage for a year filled with possibilities.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

