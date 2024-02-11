World War II Veteran John Tulli Celebrates 100th Birthday: A Century of Service and Love

On February 3, 2023, a milestone birthday was celebrated at the Historic Old Bermuda Inn in Rossville, Staten Island. John Tulli, a World War II veteran who participated in the invasion of Omaha Beach in Normandy, turned 100. The momentous occasion brought together nearly 200 people, including Tulli's three children, eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Frank Siller, the president and CEO of the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Tower Foundation, Assemblyman Michael Reilly, and representatives from the offices of State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton and District Attorney Michael McMahon were among the attendees.

A Century of Life and Service

John Tulli's journey began on February 3, 1923, in Brooklyn, New York. After enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1943, Tulli served as a combat engineer in the 299th Engineer Combat Battalion during World War II. He was part of the monumental invasion of Omaha Beach in Normandy, which marked a pivotal turning point in the war.

Following the war, Tulli returned to New York and married his wife, Josephine, in 1948. The couple raised three children together and remained married until Josephine's passing in 2009. Tulli, who once worked as a longshoreman and later became a sales manager for a shipping company, continued to live life to the fullest.

A Celebration to Remember

The birthday celebration, hosted by members of the Joseph F. Merrell/Father Vincent Capodanno American Legion Post along with Tulli's family, was a testament to the veteran's enduring spirit. The event was filled with laughter, reminiscing, and expressions of gratitude for Tulli's service.

"My father is a true American hero," said Tulli's daughter, Terry. "He has always been there for our family, and we are so proud of his service to our country."

Frank Siller, the president and CEO of the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, said, "John Tulli represents the greatest generation, and it's an honor to celebrate his 100th birthday. His service to our country will never be forgotten."

Lessons on Longevity

When asked about the secret to her father's longevity, Terry revealed that Tulli has always maintained a healthy diet, drinks wine every night at dinner, and occasionally indulges in a lunchtime beer. But perhaps the most important factor is his strong sense of family and community.

"My father has always been surrounded by love," Terry said. "He has a large and supportive family, and he has always been active in the community. I think that has played a big role in his long and happy life."

As John Tulli celebrated his 100th birthday, surrounded by friends, family, and well-wishers, it was clear that his legacy of service and love would continue to inspire those around him for generations to come.