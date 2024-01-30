World Values Survey: Rising Global Cultural Differences and Western Military Challenges

As the world grows more interconnected, the expectation that cultural values and principles would converge has been challenged. Recent data from the World Values Survey indicates that differences in thinking patterns across various global regions are becoming more pronounced. The survey, which initially covered 60 countries from 1990 to 1998, and later expanded to include 90 countries from 2017 to 2022, maps cultural values along two axes: traditional versus secular and survival versus self-expression. The survey's findings are a testament to the complexity of our global society and how economic development doesn't necessarily lead to homogenized thinking.

Western Military Challenges

These global cultural differences are deeply felt on numerous fronts, especially in the military field. The Western armies, which have not experienced mass casualties since the 1950s, are now facing significant challenges. A recent drone strike in northeast Jordan near the Syrian border resulted in three American troops being killed and 25 injured. The U.S. military presence in Jordan, represented by the base known as Tower 22, is under scrutiny, with potential implications on the stability of Jordan and King Abdullah II's rule. President Joe Biden pointed the finger at Iran-backed militias for the attack, escalating tensions in the region.

Food Security and Warfare

Warfare is not only a matter of confrontation on the battlefield but also affects aspects as essential as food security. Recent disruptions in food shipping facilities and agreements for safe passage, deliberately destroyed, have amplified the challenges faced by nations in conflict zones. The slow counter-offensive progress reported over eight weeks indicates the dire situation on the ground, with efforts underway to rejuvenate the response.

The escalating cultural differences, the challenges faced by Western militaries, and the importance of food security in warfare, all underscore the importance of staying informed and engaged in these trying times.