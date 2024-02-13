World Radio Day 2024: Upholding Freedom and Encouraging Responsible Use in Zambia

February 13, 2024, marks another World Radio Day in Zambia, a day that recognizes the critical role radio plays in the lives of millions. The significance of this medium is evident in the fact that one-third of Zambia's population tunes into their mobile phones for radio content weekly. This figure underscores the accessibility and reach of radio, especially in rural areas where other forms of media may not be readily available.

The Enduring Legacy of Radio in Africa

The history of radio in Africa dates back to the early 20th century. Despite the advent of digital media, radio has remained the most popular medium for news, information, and entertainment. Its democratic nature, with relatively small access gaps based on gender, education, and age, has ensured its continued relevance.

In Zambia, radio serves as a vital tool for promoting democracy and development. The government recently urged responsible use of radio as a platform for deepening democracy and highlighting investment opportunities.

Policy Shifts to Boost Radio Broadcasting

Recognizing the importance of radio, the Zambian government has taken significant steps to support the broadcasting sector. Minister Cornelius Mweetwa announced the waiver of customs duty on selected radio and television equipment for the next three years. Additionally, the government is amending legislation to ensure smooth operations of the broadcasting sector.

Safeguarding Radio Freedom and Encouraging Responsible Use

Lorraine Mwanza-Chisanga, chairperson of MISA-Zambia, commended the government's tax holiday and called for punitive action against individuals interfering with radio programming. She emphasized the need for responsible use of radio, stating, "Radio is a powerful tool, and its potential can only be fully realized when used responsibly."

As we celebrate World Radio Day, it is essential to acknowledge radio's past impact, present value during emergencies, and future potential as a catalyst for connectedness and public opinion. The story of radio in Zambia and Africa at large is a testament to the power of this medium in shaping societies and transforming lives.

This year's commemoration serves as a reminder of radio's enduring legacy and its pivotal role in fostering democracy, development, and unity in Zambia and beyond. As we look to the future, the blurring lines between technology and humanity promise an exciting evolution for radio, further cementing its place as a trusted companion and reliable source of information for generations to come.