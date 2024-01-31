World of Warcraft Celebrates Trading Post Anniversary with Themed Gifts and Items

World of Warcraft (WoW) is setting the gaming world abuzz with its festive celebration marking the one-year anniversary of its Trading Post feature. Up for grabs are a range of themed gifts and items, including new pets, a mount, armor and weapon transmogs, and a bonus item, all steeped in the spirit of love and hearts.

Special Offerings and Themed Items

Keeping in line with the anniversary spirit, the Trading Post has adopted a sweeter tone, offering rosy, pink, and magenta-themed items. Fans of the Gothic aesthetic are not left out as the game introduces a selection of Gothic options. The anniversary celebrations also include two special gifts available at a low cost: the Mannequin Charm toy and the X-53 Touring Rocket two-passenger mount.

X-53 Touring Rocket Makes a Comeback

WoW’s anniversary celebrations are further heightened with the return of the rare X-53 Touring Rocket mount. Originally available through the Recruit-a-Friend program, the mount is now offered at a heavily discounted rate of 100 Trader’s Tender, a stark contrast to the usual high costs of mounts at the Trading Post.

Bonus Trader’s Tender and New Monthly Inventory

Apart from the themed gifts and items, WoW players will be treated to 500 bonus Trader’s Tender during February with additional opportunities to earn more through the Traveler’s Log. The Trading Post is set to update its inventory for the new month starting tomorrow, Feb. 1. The announcement arrives after Blizzard confirmed that skill-based mounts from WoW’s past will not be added to the Trading Post. However, mounts from systems like Recruit-a-Friend and the discontinued WoW trading card game remain eligible.