World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:07 pm EST
As the global hunger crisis escalates, the World Food Programme (WFP) has outlined its immediate funding requirements amounting to USD 60.7 million for the six-month period from December 2023 to May 2024. This figure represents 61 percent of the total needs for the period, highlighting the critical role of international support in addressing food insecurity.

Shifting Focus to School-Based Programmes

In a significant strategic move, WFP’s school-based programme is transitioning from take-home rations to providing hot meals directly in schools. The goal is to ensure that children continue their education without the burden of hunger. However, in specific regions like the state of Delta Amacuro and remote area schools, as well as special education schools, take-home rations will still be distributed, catering to the unique needs of these communities.

WFP’s Impact and the Road Ahead

In November 2023 alone, WFP provided food assistance to approximately 280,000 individuals. This included 208,000 early education school children, over 13,000 students with disabilities, 51,000 school personnel, and around 8,600 household members of students with disabilities. Currently, 75 percent of children participating in the programme receive hot meals at school, a significant stride in combating hunger at the grassroot level.

The Global Hunger Crisis

The global issue of hunger and food insecurity has shown an alarming increase since 2015, exacerbated by factors including the pandemic, conflict, climate change, and deepening inequalities. By 2022, approximately 735 million people, or 9.2% of the world’s population, found themselves in a state of chronic hunger, a staggering rise compared to 2019. In addition, an estimated 2.4 billion people faced moderate to severe food insecurity in 2022, escalating by an alarming 391 million people compared to 2019. The persistent surge in hunger and food insecurity demands immediate attention and coordinated global efforts to alleviate this critical humanitarian challenge.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

