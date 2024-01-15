en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Switzerland

World Economic Forum 2024: ‘Rebuilding Trust’ Amid Global Challenges

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:09 pm EST
World Economic Forum 2024: ‘Rebuilding Trust’ Amid Global Challenges

The annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting, now in its 54th year, is set to take center stage in Davos, Switzerland, from January 15 to 19, 2024. The theme this year, ‘Rebuilding Trust,’ seeks to harness new technologies to address the multitude of global challenges we currently face. The overarching goal is to foster decision-making and international cooperation.

The Forum’s Magnitude and Scope

Over 100 governments, international organizations, more than 1,000 companies, academia, and global media are expected to participate in this year’s event. The forum will delve into issues of security crises, such as those in the Middle East, and explore ways to boost cooperation for mutual benefits. It will also aim to create an economic framework for growth that centers on people, and use AI to serve everyone’s interests.

Artificial Intelligence: A Central Theme

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a central theme at the WEF 2024. The forum seeks to establish transparent and trustworthy AI models, with a focus on guardrails, governance, and guidelines for innovation. The challenges are immense, with over 700 national AI policy initiatives from 60 countries and territories. The WEF is striving to bridge these divides and convince countries to take concrete actions for the responsible development of AI.

Vision for a Carbon-Neutral Future

The forum will also discuss how to balance technological innovation with societal risks, the integration of AI with transformative technologies like 5G/6G, quantum computing, and biotechnology. A systemic approach to achieve a carbon-neutral and nature-positive world by 2050 will also be high on the agenda. The challenge? How to attain social consensus while providing affordable and inclusive access to essential resources like energy, food, and water.

0
Switzerland World
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Switzerland

See more
2 hours ago
54th World Economic Forum: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amidst Technological Advances and Global Challenges
The 54th annual assembly of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is poised to commence from January 15 to 19, 2024, in the alpine town of Davos, Switzerland, under the thematic umbrella of ‘Rebuilding Trust’. This global congregation aims to dissect the opportunities germinated by novel technologies and their imprint on decision-making processes and international collaborations.
54th World Economic Forum: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amidst Technological Advances and Global Challenges
AI Takes Center Stage in 'Rebuilding Trust' at World Economic Forum 2024
10 hours ago
AI Takes Center Stage in 'Rebuilding Trust' at World Economic Forum 2024
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' through AI and Global Partnerships
10 hours ago
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' through AI and Global Partnerships
World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos: A Focus on Rebuilding Trust and Harnessing AI
2 hours ago
World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos: A Focus on Rebuilding Trust and Harnessing AI
Decoding the Davos Summit: A 'LeftRightCentre' Panel Discussion on Global Challenges
3 hours ago
Decoding the Davos Summit: A 'LeftRightCentre' Panel Discussion on Global Challenges
Davos to Host NSA Meeting: A Step Towards Global Security
10 hours ago
Davos to Host NSA Meeting: A Step Towards Global Security
Latest Headlines
World News
The Future of Israel and Gaza: An Analysis by Aaron David Miller
31 seconds
The Future of Israel and Gaza: An Analysis by Aaron David Miller
White House Accuses HuffPost Reporter of Fabrication: A Blow to Media Freedom?
35 seconds
White House Accuses HuffPost Reporter of Fabrication: A Blow to Media Freedom?
End of an Era: Milind Deora Resigns from Congress Party, Breaks 55-Year Association
59 seconds
End of an Era: Milind Deora Resigns from Congress Party, Breaks 55-Year Association
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
Crash at Cadwell Park Highlights Motor Racing Risks
4 mins
Crash at Cadwell Park Highlights Motor Racing Risks
President Hichilema Addresses Unplanned Rural to Urban Migration
5 mins
President Hichilema Addresses Unplanned Rural to Urban Migration
Dane Sweeny: The Rising Star Shining at the 2024 Australian Open
6 mins
Dane Sweeny: The Rising Star Shining at the 2024 Australian Open
Political Conflict Intensifies in Puntland, Somalia: Danab Forces Seize Strategic Point
7 mins
Political Conflict Intensifies in Puntland, Somalia: Danab Forces Seize Strategic Point
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
7 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
7 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
6 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
12 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app