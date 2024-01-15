World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

At the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024 event in Davos, Borge Brende, the President of WEF, accentuated the need for international collaboration to confront global challenges. In an interview with Shereen Bhan, Brende voiced his concern about the current deficit of global cooperation, which he views as integral to addressing the intricate issues the world faces today. The dialogue underscored the role of WEF as a conduit for fostering dialogue and partnerships among nations and stakeholders, with collaboration emerging as a salient theme for progress in tackling economic, environmental, and social issues.

WEF 2024: A Confluence of Global Leaders

The WEF 2024 gathering in Davos serves as an annual rendezvous for global leaders in business, government, and civil society to deliberate on pressing issues and explore potential solutions. This year, the forum witnessed Brende rallying stakeholders towards the common goal of achieving net zero carbon for cities by 2030, developing innovative blueprints for leveraging data to enhance residents’ lives, and finalizing agreements on sustainable investment facilitation for development at the World Trade Organization.

Saudi Arabia’s Prominent Role at WEF 2024

Saudi Arabia made its presence felt at this year’s WEF in Switzerland by entering into agreements and partnerships, proposing initiatives, and emphasizing its role in bolstering regional and international stability. The Kingdom’s strides in economy, technology, environment, society, industry, and geopolitics were in the spotlight. Saudi Aramco and SABIC, two leading Saudi entities, were acknowledged for their technological leadership and innovative products. Further cementing its commitment to global cooperation, the Kingdom inked a memorandum of understanding with the WEF to establish the Forum Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Saudi Arabia.

The Misk Global Forum: Youth and the Future Economy

The Misk Global Forum, held alongside the main WEF event, hosted panel discussions that explored the role of youth in shaping the future economy and the potential opportunities in the global economy. This forum offered a platform for global leaders and influencers to engage in dialogues about the knowledge economy and the empowerment of entrepreneurs, thus reiterating the overarching theme of collaborative efforts for global betterment.