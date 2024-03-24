World Bank to Publish More Data to Attract Private Sector Investment

World Bank President Ajay Banga has announced plans to publish proprietary data on debt defaults and private sector recovery, aiming to enhance transparency and attract private sector investment to developing countries.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to address barriers hindering investment in emerging markets.

World Bank Mobilizes Private Capital for Developing Countries

Speaking at the China Development Forum, World Bank President Ajay Banga highlights efforts to mobilize private capital for emerging markets, with $41 billion mobilized last year and plans to surpass this figure. Despite progress, Banga acknowledges the need for further action to boost economic growth and alleviate poverty.

Challenges and Solutions in Attracting Private Sector Investment

Banga outlines challenges faced by developing countries, including slowing economic growth and rising debt levels, underscoring the importance of attracting private sector investment. To address barriers such as regulatory uncertainty and political risk, the World Bank plans to publish more data and implement reforms to encourage investment.

World Bank's Long-Term Strategy for Economic Development

Banga discusses the World Bank's long-term strategy, including reforms to consolidate loan and investment structures and plans to build a securitization platform. By facilitating investment at scale and enhancing transparency, the World Bank aims to drive impact, create jobs, and foster economic development in developing economies.