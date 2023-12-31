en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:21 pm EST
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances

The World Bank’s recent ‘Migration and Development Brief’ brings into sharp focus the intricate dynamics of global migration, and the myriad factors that fuel it. The report uncovers a fascinating tapestry of economic, social, and cultural shifts, as it reveals that a staggering 184 million individuals now reside outside their home countries. With almost half of this international migrant population hailing from low- and middle-income countries, the implications are profound, impacting the landscapes of both their countries of origin and destination.

India: The Global Leader in Inward Remittances

The report delineates that India’s inward remittances have surged by 12.3% to $125 billion in 2023, accounting for 3.4% of the country’s GDP. This places India as the global leader in remittances, with the US, UK, and Singapore contributing to 36% of total remittance flows. The increased use of dirhams and rupees in cross-border transactions, coupled with low remittance cost in South Asia, are cited as key drivers behind this surge.

Remittances: A Lifeline for Developing Countries

Global remittance flows are anticipated to continue their upward trend in 2023, with remittances to Sub-Saharan Africa estimated to rise by 1.9% from 2022 to 2023. Nigeria, accounting for 38% of remittance flows to the region, is poised to exceed $20 billion by year-end. As the report underscores, remittances serve as a vital lifeline for developing countries, a fact that seems to hold steadfast, given the steady remittances from the United States.

Migration and Remittances: A Boost for Bangladesh’s Economy

Nearly 800,000 migrant workers ventured abroad in the first 10 months of the fiscal year, surpassing previous year’s numbers. This mass migration is predicted to bolster Bangladesh’s remittance earnings, a crucial buffer amid exchange rate volatility and soaring global commodity prices. The main destination countries for these migrants are Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates, with most finding employment in construction, cleaning, maintenance, and driving. Despite a recent dip, remittances to Bangladesh grew by 2.2% to $22 billion in 2021 and are projected to increase by 2% in 2022. Experts forecast that by dispatching more skilled workers, Bangladesh’s annual remittance could reach a staggering $25 billion to $30 billion.

The World Bank’s report offers a comprehensive spectrum of global migration, serving as a vital resource for policymakers, researchers, and international organizations. As they grapple with the challenges and opportunities associated with global migration, this data will doubtless play a pivotal role in shaping strategies related to labor markets, remittances, integration, and humanitarian concerns.

0
Economy World
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Uganda's Prosperity Blueprint: Museveni Advocates High-Value Activities

By Mahnoor Jehangir

President Museveni Highlights Role of Commercial Agriculture in Economic Development

By Israel Ojoko

Wall Street Predictions for 2022 Proven Wrong as Markets Defy Expectations

By Mazhar Abbas

Mumbai Real Estate Market Witnesses a Resurgence with a Spike in Property Registrations in 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

Fisher's Forecast: Optimistic Outlook for Investors in 2024 ...
@Business · 35 mins
Fisher's Forecast: Optimistic Outlook for Investors in 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Egyptian Stock Exchange Records Largest Annual Gain Since 2016

By Hadeel Hashem

Egyptian Stock Exchange Records Largest Annual Gain Since 2016
Bridging the Skills Gap: Ryan Craig Advocates for More Apprenticeships

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Bridging the Skills Gap: Ryan Craig Advocates for More Apprenticeships
Unveiling Afghanistan’s Economic Roadmap for 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Unveiling Afghanistan's Economic Roadmap for 2023
Resurgence of Tourism Leads to Overcrowding in Popular Destinations

By Momen Zellmi

Resurgence of Tourism Leads to Overcrowding in Popular Destinations
Latest Headlines
World News
Nos Galan Road Races Celebrate 65th Anniversary with Welsh Sporting Icons
39 seconds
Nos Galan Road Races Celebrate 65th Anniversary with Welsh Sporting Icons
Redefining Medical Education: The Power of Exercise Prescription
2 mins
Redefining Medical Education: The Power of Exercise Prescription
Uganda's President Museveni: Parliament is Not a Money-Making Venture
2 mins
Uganda's President Museveni: Parliament is Not a Money-Making Venture
Activating Myeloid Cells: A Potent New Strategy Against Pancreatic Cancer
4 mins
Activating Myeloid Cells: A Potent New Strategy Against Pancreatic Cancer
Cirrhosis Patients Undergoing Outpatient Paracentesis: Study Reveals Need for Multidisciplinary Approach
4 mins
Cirrhosis Patients Undergoing Outpatient Paracentesis: Study Reveals Need for Multidisciplinary Approach
AI Revolutionizes Antibiotic Discovery: A New Era in Combating MRSA
5 mins
AI Revolutionizes Antibiotic Discovery: A New Era in Combating MRSA
Navigating Allergies During Pregnancy: A Comprehensive Guide
7 mins
Navigating Allergies During Pregnancy: A Comprehensive Guide
Missing Intelligence Reports in National Archives Release Spark Calls for Transparency
10 mins
Missing Intelligence Reports in National Archives Release Spark Calls for Transparency
22-year-old Anamika Sharma Skydives with Ram Temple Flag Ahead of Grand Consecration Ceremony
12 mins
22-year-old Anamika Sharma Skydives with Ram Temple Flag Ahead of Grand Consecration Ceremony
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
21 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
35 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
50 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
2 hours
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
4 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
5 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
5 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
5 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app