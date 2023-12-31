World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances

The World Bank’s recent ‘Migration and Development Brief’ brings into sharp focus the intricate dynamics of global migration, and the myriad factors that fuel it. The report uncovers a fascinating tapestry of economic, social, and cultural shifts, as it reveals that a staggering 184 million individuals now reside outside their home countries. With almost half of this international migrant population hailing from low- and middle-income countries, the implications are profound, impacting the landscapes of both their countries of origin and destination.

India: The Global Leader in Inward Remittances

The report delineates that India’s inward remittances have surged by 12.3% to $125 billion in 2023, accounting for 3.4% of the country’s GDP. This places India as the global leader in remittances, with the US, UK, and Singapore contributing to 36% of total remittance flows. The increased use of dirhams and rupees in cross-border transactions, coupled with low remittance cost in South Asia, are cited as key drivers behind this surge.

Remittances: A Lifeline for Developing Countries

Global remittance flows are anticipated to continue their upward trend in 2023, with remittances to Sub-Saharan Africa estimated to rise by 1.9% from 2022 to 2023. Nigeria, accounting for 38% of remittance flows to the region, is poised to exceed $20 billion by year-end. As the report underscores, remittances serve as a vital lifeline for developing countries, a fact that seems to hold steadfast, given the steady remittances from the United States.

Migration and Remittances: A Boost for Bangladesh’s Economy

Nearly 800,000 migrant workers ventured abroad in the first 10 months of the fiscal year, surpassing previous year’s numbers. This mass migration is predicted to bolster Bangladesh’s remittance earnings, a crucial buffer amid exchange rate volatility and soaring global commodity prices. The main destination countries for these migrants are Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates, with most finding employment in construction, cleaning, maintenance, and driving. Despite a recent dip, remittances to Bangladesh grew by 2.2% to $22 billion in 2021 and are projected to increase by 2% in 2022. Experts forecast that by dispatching more skilled workers, Bangladesh’s annual remittance could reach a staggering $25 billion to $30 billion.

The World Bank’s report offers a comprehensive spectrum of global migration, serving as a vital resource for policymakers, researchers, and international organizations. As they grapple with the challenges and opportunities associated with global migration, this data will doubtless play a pivotal role in shaping strategies related to labor markets, remittances, integration, and humanitarian concerns.